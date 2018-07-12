Here's your full list of Emmy 2018 nominations, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things

The full list of Emmy 2018 nominations has been revealed, and it's sure to be a contentious year, with heavy-hitters like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Handmaid's Tale all vying for top honors.

HBO's Game of Thrones season 7 and Westworld season 2 are among the most-nominated shows this year, with the former netting 22 nominations and the latter garnering 21. But as impressive as that is for Home Box Office (yeah, don't forget what HBO actually stands for), it's Netflix that has nabbed the most overall nominations: 112 across its lineup, including Stranger Things season 2, GLOW season 2, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This beats out the previous record of 108, held by HBO.

The 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Monday, September 17, aired exclusively via NBC. Colin Jost and Michael Che (both of Saturday Night Live fame) will host. You can view some of the nominees for major categories (Comedy, Drama, Limited Series, Reality, and Variety) below. For a full list of nominees, including all technical category nominees, check out the official Emmys website.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will and Grace

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert