Here are 15 great games in the 2023 Steam Spring Sale that you can get for $2 or less

The 2023 Spring Steam Sale has begun, giving us a full week (ending Thursday, March 23) to agonize over how much of our wishlist we want to impulse buy knowing damn well we won't get to those games for months. Or maybe you're more responsible with your time than I am. In my defense, I have gotten better about buying games without immediate plans to play them, but $2 deals like these can make it hard to resist.

I've trawled the Spring Steam sale depths seeking the best super-cheap games around, and after sifting through about a thousand increasingly absurd sex games – seriously, why do they infest this price bracket so heavily – I've come up for air and to share my findings. You can get all of these games for $2 or less apiece, and they're all standouts of their genre.

You know what, screw it, I'm breaking my rule for three bonus games: Dungeons of Dredmor , FTL: Faster Than Light , and Risk of Rain are all $2.49 and they're some of the best roguelikes you can play. Don't say I never did nothin' for ya.