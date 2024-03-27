Henry Cavill is a real-life Superman after saving his co-star from drowning while filming new action movie

Henry Cavill saved one of his co-stars when filming the upcoming action flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer praised the former Superman for his quick thinking when they were making the Guy Ritchie movie.

"He saved me from falling off a boat," Pettyfer recalled during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I nearly drowned. So, I can officially say I've been saved by Henry. And I'm very grateful to be on this film with you."

The actor continued praising his co-star, adding: "It was an amazing honor, by the way, to be on this film with you because it's a learning curve to see how a number one treats everyone in the cast and crew. I got an email two weeks before I started filming from this man saying, 'I'm excited to collaborate with you.'"

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on the real-life story of a top-secret combat unit brought together in World War 2. Inspired by the book 'Churchill's Secret Warriors' by Damien Lewis, it follows their unconventional techniques to battle the Nazis during the conflict. Alongside Cavill and Pettyfer, the film also stars Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Cary Elwes.

"I think it was an enjoyable experience and it's all thanks to these guys and Guy [Ritchie] and our crew," Cavill added to ET. "Because it creates that environment where you can have fun and it's easy to enjoy the day... I think that's why we all get to shine in an environment like this."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is released on April 19 in the US. For more, check out our guide to the best action movies of all time.