Henry Cavill doesn’t think playing a super-spy in Argylle rules him out of playing James Bond

Henry Cavill has long been a frontrunner to play the next James Bond (and was runner up to Daniel Craig in 2005, no less), but the actor doesn't think playing another spy in upcoming action-comedy Argylle will do his 007 chances any harm.

"It’s a fun character" Cavill tells Total Film in our new issue out this Thursday, which features Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on the cover. "Whether I’m ruled out of Bond because of this or not is up to Barbara Broccoli and Mr. Wilson," he says, referring to the producing duo calling the shots on all things Bond.

Even MI6's finest might have trouble blending in with that square-shaped haircut, however. For that, we can thank director Matthew Vaughn.

"Matthew came up with it, and said, 'Look, trust me, I can make it look good,’" says Cavill of his heroic hairdo. "You know what? You don’t just wake up and have a flattop. It takes work. I don’t know if I have the time or the patience for that kind of carry-on when it comes to my hair, in real life."

