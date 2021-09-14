Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is back with his first drawn comic book in five years

Writer/artist Mike Mignola is coming out of his sort-of comic book artist retirement to draw his first new comic book in five years - and its not a Hellboy comic.

Mignola is in the middle of drawing Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, a one-shot comic set in the world of Hellboy (AKA the 'Mignolaverse' as fans have come to call it) but instead focused on a 19th-century paranormal investigator that is cursed with everlasting life thanks to some time spent in Hell.

(That's right, the Hell that Hellboy is from.)

(Image credit: Mike Mignola/Dave Stewart (Dark Horse Comics))

This will be Mignola's first time drawing a full comic book since June 2016's Hellboy in Hell #16, the finale of that series, and - according to Mignola - the finale of the Hellboy character.

"Even after Hellboy was finished with Hell, I knew I wasn't," Mignola says in the announcement. "I'd relocated two of my favorite characters there - Edward Grey and Koshchei the Deathless. I figured the two of them were bound to run into each other (and they will), but first I had an unfinished bit of business for Ed to take care of on his own. It was a real pleasure to dive back into that world, and I look forward to getting back there again before too long."

Publisher Dark Horse Comics calls Sir Edward Grey: Acheron "the next chapter in the Hellboy Universe," which happens in the midst of Mignola expanding the universe's cast of characters from being just about Hellboy and the BPRD to Edward Grey, Koschei the Deathless, and more.

Mignola will be joined on Sir Edward Grey: Acheron by his long-time colorist Dave Stewart and letterer Clem Robins. The series will be edited by Katii O'Brien.

Sir Edward Grey: Acheron goes on sale on December 1.

The Mignolaverse is high on our list of the greatest non-DC or Marvel superhero universes in comics.