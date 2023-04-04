Harry Potter TV series will reportedly adapt all seven books across seven seasons

A new report suggests all seven Harry Potter books from JK Rowling could be adapted into a long-running streaming series.

As per Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Discovery is "close" to finalizing a deal for a Harry Potter TV show. The Independent (opens in new tab), meanwhile, says parties are only "in talks" and a deal isn't yet close to completion.

"Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books," sources suggest – with Rowling, who hasn’t yet signed off on the project, potentially "involved" with the series.

Warner Bros. Discovery had previously hinted at plans to expand the Harry Potter franchise across media.

"Long story short, I think this one-company approach, great leadership in the individual business units, but coordinated franchise management is probably one of the biggest opportunities the company has," CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said at a Morgan Stanley's investor conference (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)), with the company "just getting started" on their big plans for the series

The Harry Potter movies, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, ran for a decade from 2001 to 2011, grossing a combined $7.7 billion at the box office. For our picks of the most magical adventures in Hogwarts and beyond, read our rankings of the best Harry Potter movies.

GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you’d like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab) in the UK.