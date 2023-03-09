More Harry Potter content is on the way, as Warner Bros promises franchise expansion is "only just starting"

The future of the Fantastic Beasts series might still be up in the air, but Warner Bros. Discovery has assured Harry Potter fans that the expansion of the franchise is "only just starting" – and that more content is undoubtedly on the way.

During the studio's panel at Morgan Stanley's investor conference recently, the studio's CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels drew attention to the success of new game Hogwarts Legacy, and suggested that it "shows there is so much opportunity" when it comes to creating more Wizarding World content.

"We've got the new Harry Potter tour coming up in Tokyo in the middle of the year," Wiedenfels continued (per Variety (opens in new tab)). "Long story short, I think this one-company approach, great leadership in the individual business units, but coordinated franchise management is probably one of the biggest opportunities the company has."

Shortly after Hogwarts Legacy was released, Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad opened up about their hopes to turn it into a "long-term franchise" in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab). "Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games," he added.

It's no surprise that the developer is keen to capitalize on Hogwarts Legacy's popularity, given that the same article pointed out that it was racking up around 23 million hours of gameplay a day at the time of publication, just three weeks after it came out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.