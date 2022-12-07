Harry and Meghan release schedule: when is episode 1 streaming on Netflix?

Harry and Meghan is all set to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Dubbed a ‘Global Netflix Event’, the six-part documentary charting Harry and Meghan’s relationship in their own words is as close to appointment television as it gets in the age of streaming. No one – not even critics – has seen this early. As such, you just know everyone will be live tweeting their thoughts and spoiling the best bits on social media before you’ve even had a chance to sit down and watch it.

To help with that FOMO, we’ve put together a quick Harry and Meghan release schedule, detailing when you can watch the premiere – and when to expect Volume 2.

When is Harry and Meghan episode 1 streaming on Netflix?

The first volume of Harry and Meghan – which consists of the first three episodes – will be available on Netflix on December 8 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That’s 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

Harry and Meghan release schedule: when is Volume 2 on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is opting against dropping all the Harry and Meghan episodes at once. But don’t worry: Volume 2 is just around the corner. It’ll be available to stream on Netflix a week later on December 15. We expect it’ll be the same time (midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern/8:00 AM GMT) as the previous Volume.

The complete Harry and Meghan release schedule looks like this:

Harry and Meghan Volume 1 (episodes 1-3): December 8

Harry and Meghan Volume 2 (episodes 4-6): December 15

How many Harry and Meghan episodes are there?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan will be six episodes long and, according to Netflix, will cover "the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family."

For more from the streamer, check out our collection of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.