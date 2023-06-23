Harrison Ford may be hanging up his whip and hat as Indiana Jones, but don’t expect him to retire anytime soon. The Hollywood legend had a perfect response when quizzed about his career plans on the CNN show 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?'.

When asked if he’d had "any thoughts about retiring," Ford responded with a disappointed face before laughing at Wallace’s question. Clearly on the backfoot, the presenter added, "This was going so well up until this point".

However, Ford did go on to give a poignant answer about why he’s not got any plans to step back from acting. "I don’t," he replied on if he’s thinking about retiring. "I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful."

He added about why in particular acting still calls to him: "It is the people you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on."

Ford is about to return for his Indiana Jones swan song in the Dial of Destiny.

