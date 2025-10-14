Woot just rolled out a radical deal on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition that comes with a real life board

Sometimes, a collector's edition of a PS5 game will come with ugly junk and a price that doesn't feel justifiable. Other times, a collector's edition will come with a full-sized skateboard and feel worth every dollar, like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on PS5.

Today, you can grab the collector's edition for just $79.99 at Woot, the lowest ever price I've spotted for the game so far. At launch, you could expect to pay at least $129.99, so there's a big $50 saving to be had here, on a version that not only comes with a physical copy of the game and all of its digital deluxe content, but that real-life skateboard deck that'd make for a radical collectible for any Tony Hawk fan.

Tony Hawk's Pro Slater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition (PS5) | $129.99 $79.99 at Woot

Save $50 - This 2025 game only launched just months ago, and now the collector's edition is down to a record-low price at Woot. By grabbing the collector's edition today you not only save $50, but you also get to grab a physical copy of the PS5 game, which includes all the digital deluxe edition content and the pièce de résistance - a full-sized limited edition Birdhouse Wings skateboard deck.



Buy it if: ✅ You own a PS5

✅ You love skating games

✅ You're a big Tony Hawk fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have room for a full-sized board

❌ You want a usable skateboard instead

❌ You play the Xbox Series X/S or PC UK: £59.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition for PS5?

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

I'm a bit particular when it comes to picking up collector's editions of games. Not all collector's editions are made equal, and the quality of the exclusive items can differ drastically from game to game.

For that reason alone, I don't tend to instinctively grab collector's editions myself, but the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition feels entirely justified at its current low price of $79.99.

I'm not gonna sit here and pretend I know a lot about skateboards. The little knowledge I do have comes from a brief friendship with a skater during college, but I can at least appreciate a nice-looking deck like the limited edition Birdhouse Wings design packed into this collector's edition.

Right now, you can grab a similar-looking Tony Hawk Birdhouse board for $114.95 at Amazon, which puts the collector's edition price into perspective. Okay, you can't actually use the PS5 version to perform kickflips and ollies, as there are no wheels to be found. However, with the physical game alone available for $29.99 at Amazon (a saving of $20 off its MSRP of $49.99), so you're essentially getting a full-sized board for just $59.99, which feels right on the money.



What makes this edition feel even more worth it is that the copy of the game itself includes all the digital deluxe in-game content too. That includes the Doom Slayer and Revenant skaters to play as, skate decks for the Create a Skater mode, and bonus songs that you can stack all those combos to.

View all gaming deals at Woot

Metal Gear Solid Delta Collector's Edition from $180.49 at Amazon

Blasphemous II Limited Collector's Edition from $79.99 at Amazon

Already got Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4? Check out our guides on the best SSDs for PS5, the best PS5 headsets, and the best PS5 controllers to give your Sony console the boost it deserves.