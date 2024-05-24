The Samsung Odyssey G8 just dropped to its lowest price, and it’s my favorite Memorial Day deal so far

I like to keep a close eye on the premium gaming monitor scene during events like Memorial Day, as seasonal sales can provide access to an additional pool of panels. So, you can imagine my delight when I spotted the impressive Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 down to its lowest price, as its QD-OLED specs are an absolute win for well under $1,000.

The Memorial Day deal is live over at Amazon right now, with a 33% offer bringing the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 down from $1,199.99 to $799.99. The $400 discount returns the QD-OLED display back to its lowest price, and the screen only occasionally dips into triple-digit territory. Even last year’s Black Friday festivities failed to bring the speedy screen below $800, so this is a pretty attractive saving, to say the least.

Armed with a 175Hz refresh rate and snappy 0.03ms response time, the Odyssey G9 has what it takes to rival the best gaming monitors out there. Being a QD-OLED display, it also boasts superior contrast and colors compared to many alternatives out there, and you’ll immediately notice a difference compared to traditional VA and IPS panels. Samsung’s included Game Bar software also drives home its gaming PC and console prowess, with plenty of options to help enhance your experience.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - Returning to its lowest price since March, the Odyssey OLED G8 normally likes to sit on a perch above $1,000. This Memorial Day deal also beats previous prices featured during Black Friday 2023, so it’s worth considering if you’ve been holding off for the best possible offer. Buy it if:

✅You want superior contrast ✅You’re looking for a speedy OLED ✅You want a curved ultrawide display



Don't buy it if:

❌You want bigger than 32-inch ❌You’d rather avoid OLED Price check: Best Buy $799.99 | B&H Photo $799

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8?

(Image credit: Samsung)

At just under $800, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is still an investment. However, its OLED capabilities and elevated refresh rate will stand the test of time, meaning you might not think about an upgrade for quite a few years. The fact it’s ultrawide also might save you from using a secondary screen, but I’d ultimately suggest investing in the larger Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 instead if it’s more workspace you’re after.

At its current price, the OLED G8 is the ultrawide gaming monitor I’d go for right now. There are 34-inch alternatives, like the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 that swap OLED for other panel types, but you’ll end up paying the same price for a lesser experience. Sure, mini-LED can produce brighter results, but I can’t really see that being a biggie unless you’re constantly gaming in broad daylight.

One factor I do think could be a deal breaker for some premium players is the G8’s QHD limitations. Just like many ultrawide screens, you’ll be missing out on a true 4K experience, instead making use of 1440p with a wider aspect ratio. That said, I think 34-inch is a sweet spot for avoiding any softness at sub-UHD resolutions, and the excellent contrast provided by OLED tech serves as a nice distraction from not-so-crisp pixels. Plus, you’ll realistically need one of the best graphics cards around to enjoy full-blown 4K anyway, so Samsung’s panel will probably suit a majority of setups out there.

Looking for more seasonal savings? Swing by the Best Memorial Day TV sales and best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals for more offers. We’ve also got you covered with the best Memorial Day PS5 deals and best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals, just in case you’re looking for console bargains.