Forget Prime Day, I’d jump on this Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 deal ASAP

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 arrived just days ago, but Newegg has already stepped up with an incredible deal. If you grab the 4K 240Hz screen at the eggy site right now, you’ll also get a $300 gift card for good measure, giving you an excuse to splash out on other setup bits.

I had to double-check this Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 offer a few times just in case I was seeing things. However, I can confirm that I am not hallucinating and various retailers like Amazon are throwing in a $300 gift card with the new screen for $1,299.99. Not that many of you would even need the store credit as an excuse to pick up this screen, as it could swiftly become one of the best gaming monitors to arrive on the scene this year.

With Prime Day gaming monitor deals just around the corner, I’m both surprised and amused that new G8 deals are already a thing. I only just shared my hands-on impression of Samsung’s new OLED displays, and I figured it’d take at least a few weeks for proper savings to enter the fold. Naturally, I’ve had a poke around at other retailers to see if any other offers are live, and Newegg is matching Amazon with the same $300 gift card offer. There’s even a $300 Best Buy gift card bundle available, and you’ll of course be able to head straight to Samsung if you fancy splashing out on more of the tech giant’s products.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) + $300 gift card | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This introductory offer goes a step further by throwing in $300 of free store credit with the shiny new Odyssey G8, establishing a pretty high deal bar ahead of Prime Day. It’d be surprising if this same figure turned into a direct price cut any time soon, so this is the offer to go for if you want Samsung’s new screen for less. Buy it if:

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8?

(Image credit: Samsung)

The current Odyssey OLED G8 gift card deal is enticing, but it’s worth considering whether Samsung’s newest screen is the right display for you. Having tried both the 32-inch model and the accompanying Odyssey OLED G6 just last week, I can confirm that both are striking options for mid-range and high-end setups, with features like anti-glare helping bolster their visual capabilities.

If you care about cutting-edge specs, the OLED G6 more than has you covered with its 4K 240Hz abilities. I normally use a 144Hz screen to tackle my Steam backlog, and I could immediately feel the difference when running a few rounds in Rocket League. The fact it’s also rocking a 0.03ms GtG response time means it should hold up pretty well in any competitive scenario you throw at it, even if the G6 does offer up a faster 360Hz refresh rate.

On the design front, I think the new OLED G8 is one of the best-looking Samsung Odyssey OLED monitors yet. The screen’s tapered metal shell helps keep everything incredibly low profile, and it’s refreshing not seeing that usual boxy IO hump strapped to the back like a weird jetpack. Even the pedestal stand offers up stylish minimalism, and it’s sure to fit at gaming desks that have soundbars and other accessories normally beneath their screens.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Before settling on the G8, I’d ask you two questions. The first is whether you actually care about faster refresh rates or OLED panels, as there are plenty of far cheaper 4K screens out there. For example, you can currently grab the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for $479.95 (down from $699.99) and gain both UHD visuals and a commendable 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll be trading away superior contrast for that sub-$500 price tag, but it could be a more sensible purchase if you usually struggle to tell the difference between panel types.

If you are set on picking up the OLED G8, I would recommend jumping on this gift card offer while it’s still around. While I’m expecting big things from this year’s Prime Day festivities, I can’t see the Samsung screen showing up for less this July. Introductory offers are sometimes a surefire way to grab a better value deal without having to wait for big sales like Black Friday, and this offer is no exception.

