Philips just launched its first Roku OLED TV and it looks like a steal for PS5 owners

A 4K 120Hz OLED panel for a great price

Philips OLED TV on a yellow background
Philips and Roku have been buddies for a while, but now they're taking that partnership to new OLED heights. The TV brand has just announced the 65-inch Class 974 Series panel, and with 4K 120Hz refresh rates and a $1,299 MSRP things are looking pretty sweet for PS5 owners.

That speedy refresh rate and crisp UHD resolution make up the very DNA of some of the best gaming TVs available, a market that Philips certainly has a reputation with. The brand's Google Gaming TV and its Ambilight range make for excellent adventuring screens, but this is the first time we've seen a Roku operating system paired with that pristine OLED technology.

Philips Class 974 Series OLED TV (65-inch) | $1,299 at Sam's Club

Philips Class 974 Series OLED TV (65-inch) | $1,299 at Sam's Club
It's not every day you find an OLED TV with 4K 120Hz prowess for under $1,300 but Philips' first foray into the Roku ecosystem is surprisingly cost-effective. You'll need a membership to pick this one up, but considering that starts out at $25 you're still saving money compared to other flagships.

Buy it if:

You play on a current-gen console
All your apps are available on Roku
You want a good-sized screen

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want LG's upscaling

View Deal

The Philips Class 974 Series is currently only available to buy at Sam's Club, but considering a membership will only set you back $25 you're still spending less than you would on a comparable LG or Sony model. Yes, you're dropping down from the 144Hz refresh rate on the LG OLED C4, but considering the PS5 can only stretch as far as 4K 120fps in a small handful of games most players really don't need much more than this.

Philips' panel uses Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 to maximize color contrast, saturation, and vibrancy no matter how bright your room is, meanwhile Dolby Atmos takes care of your audio. This isn't your average Game Mode TV either, AMD FreeSync Premium keeps gameplay running smoothly in full UHD resolution.

Considering $1,299 sits towards the budget end of the OLED TV price range, that's a pretty nifty extra feature. After all, LG's C4 model has only ever hit $1,399 at its absolute cheapest, and is generally found for between $1,500 and $1,700 day to day. Even the more 'affordable' LG OLED B4 launched at $2,199.99. While it's naturally dropped far from that position now (and is actually available for $100 less than Philips' entry at LG), this starting price certainly bodes well for future discounts as well.

PS5 and PS5 Pro gameplay will be well covered here, but streaming is also covered. The Roku Smart Platform has you catered for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock TV, Max, Paramout Plus, Pluto TV and more.

The Philips Class 974 Series OLED TV is available now, but this one's a Sam's Club exclusive.

We're rounding up all the best 120Hz 4K TVs as well as the best gaming monitors on the market. Or, take a look at the very best OLED TVs money can buy right now.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom's Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

