One of my favorite 4K gaming monitors has joined the Prime Day party, and it's wearing a glossy panel

4K gaming monitors normally get the cut during Prime Day, but this Dough Spectrum One offer admittedly caught me off guard. Thanks to Big Deal Days, you can grab the glossy Gorilla Glass model at a new record low price, and there's even a version of the screen for under $380.

At Amazon, you can now grab the Dough Spectrum One 27-inch Gorilla Glass model for $455.99 (down from $799.99). The best gaming monitor entry has been sitting at around $600 since it landed at the retailer, but Big Deal Days has managed to shift a chunk of change from its price tag. Keep in mind you're getting a unique glossy coating here on top of a feature packed UHD package, so the fact it's beating 4K rivals right now is exceptional.

If you're not really fussed about Gorilla Glass, you might still want to check out the original Glossy version, as it's also down to $375.99 from $469.99. Both versions are pretty similar other than their display coating, and I don't think you'll find may 144Hz panels of this calibre when searching for Prime Day monitor deals. That's not to say these are the only screens I'd consider, but they're absolutely a head turner due to their new price.

Should you buy the Dough Spectrum One?

It's needless to say the Dough Spectrum One packs some serious 4K monitor heat, as while its 144Hz capabilities are no longer top-of-the-line, it's still undeniably a premium panel. Its UHD display ultimately shines thanks to its glossy coating, and the Gorilla Glass upgrade absolutely slaps when it comes to making PC visuals pop.

The best way to describe using a Gorilla Glass monitor is by outlining my experience playing Baldur's Gate 3. The RPG has a lot happening on screen at any given time, but the gloss display somehow manages to make text and detail stand out amongst all the chaotic, but visually beautiful, noise. The effect isn't too dissimilar to what you'll see in gaming phones, and it can feel like using a really big, speedy version of your cell phone at times.

There are only a few select IPS displays that I think come close to the majesty of an OLED monitor, and the Spectrum One is certainly one of them. Color accuracy and vibrancy are are fairly exceptional considering, and I'd no doubt that some of its abilities are tied to the glossy coating. Those traits will still fall short next to newcomers like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B or Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, but still far beyond cheaper 4K screens.

It's a small touch, and one that's included with even the "budget" KTC G27P6, but the Spectrum One caters to gaming handheld fans with USB-C docking abilities. 100W power delivery means this is absolutely a Steam Deck dock alternative, as you'll have plenty of juice to charge your portable PC and power a bunch of peripherals.

Okay, here are some icks that could matter when picking up the Dough Spectrum One. The first is the fact that, be default, it doesn't come with a stand. This has always bugged the life out of me, but the company claims the decision provides players with a choice. The separate metal pedestal is admittedly solid and elegant, but I'd much rather they included at least a plastic alternative.

The second potential annoyance is glare. Hardly surprising since we're talking about glossy screens, but Dough went to lengths to eliminate the issue. For the most part, I didn't notice anything too intrusive during testing, but if you sit in front of a bright light or at an unfortunate angle, it could end up being bothersome. In truth, I'd always recommend carefully positioning your gaming desk at an angle away from anything too bright, as most displays will get glary in the wrong environment.

At its original price, I would have perhaps pointed you in the direction of something like the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U. But, now that Prime Day has chopped the Dough Spectrum One, I think it'll suit most 4K players looking for extra spicy visuals.

