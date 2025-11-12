After taking a gap year to focus on PC screens, I'm pleased to see that Sony has a new PS5 monitor in the works that will charge your Dualsense

Sony just unveiled a brand new 27-inch PlayStation Monitor, marking somewhat of a return to the best PS5 monitor battlefield. While the screen boasts a 1440p 240Hz panel that's a natural fit for a PC setup, I reckon it'll end up snagging the console display crown solely thanks to its built-in DualSense charger at the front.

That's right, Sony is finally getting back to making gaming monitors that are designed to pair with the PS5. I was worried for a second since recent models I've tested, like the 480Hz Sony Inzone M10S, are pretty lacking in console features compared to the older Inzone M9, and even its mini LED M9 II sequel felt more suited to PC setups.

Revealed during the latest State of Play Japan showcase, the 27-inch PlayStation Monitor fully leans into the console's branding with a two-tone white and black getup. There's a big old logo on the rear shell and a smaller emblem on the front that helps distinguish it from previous Inzone models, but if you ignore the DualSense mounted on the pedestal, it does look like a fairly vanilla display.

For what it's worth, that DualSense charging hook looks pretty slick, and it even pivots behind the screen if you'd rather hide it. Yes, it is a bit of a novelty since you could just sit a charging stand on the base of various other screens, but merging it into the pedestal will still help you achieve an arguably cleaner desktop setup with fewer wires.