This is the gaming projector I would buy this Black Friday - and it's already at a record-low price

This might be the first year I seriously consider buying my own gaming projector. With the holiday sales just around the corner, I've been watching the prices on some of my favorite releases of the year pretty closely - and there's one I keep coming back to. I first reviewed the BenQ X300G in May, and I was so impressed with it I've been watching its price cuts like a hawk. Well, it's just hit a new record-low, and beating this over Black Friday might be tricky.

Amazon currently has the $1,799 (at launch) short-throw projector available for just $1,299. That's a full $500 off the launch price, a rate that was only recently spotted in September. Despite being one of the best projectors for gaming on the market right now, the BenQ X300G has been dropping its price for some time. That means you're particularly unlucky if you're faced with that full MSRP day to day - but the compact device is usually found for between $1,400 and $1,500. Just last month I was celebrating a then-record low of $1,499, and now we're $200 cheaper.

Of course, official sales are looming with this year's Black Friday projector deals scheduled for November 29. While that's still six weeks away, I would only expect to see another $100 off this final price later in the year. Don't get me wrong, anything can happen over Black Friday, but considering older alternatives in BenQ's gaming range have generally bottomed out at $1,099, I'm not expecting a three figure sales price this year. I would be surprised if the BenQ X300G did drop to $1,099 over Black Friday itself considering this is the device's first year on the market, so today's offer stands as an early steal.

BenQ X300G | $1,799 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $500 - Amazon's listing page only has this as a $100 discount, but that full $1,799 MSRP has been spotted as recently as September, so this is a full $500 off. Prices have only just started dipping to $1,400 - $1,500 on this model, so this is a must-see. Buy it if: ✅ You play PS5 or Xbox Series X

✅ You also play handheld devices

✅ You want versatility in where you set it up Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best 4K picture possible Price check: Best Buy: $1,299 | Walmart: OOS

Should you buy the BenQ X300G?

(Image credit: Future)

There is one player for whom the BenQ X300G is perfect, and it just so happens to be me. I play with a PS5 in one room, a Nintendo Switch in another, and an Asus ROG Ally wherever I seem to have set it down. The compact design, short-throw lens, and easy setup process means the X300G can essentially follow me around the house, setting up wherever I need it and throwing its picture within a matter of minutes. This is the use-case in which the device shined during my testing (especially because it can run and charge a gaming handheld via a single USB-C cable). That 4K image is impressive as well, with vibrant colors (especially in more cartoon-style endeavors), crisp details, and a nicely bright picture when playing in a darker room. Its HDR compatibility makes for gorgeous gameplay and streaming (where supported), and its dual 8w speakers are surprisingly powerful for such a small chassis as well.

There is a but here. If you would rather put more cash into a high-end 4K picture (and less in extra features), then the BenQ X3100i might be the better move. It's a more expensive projector (currently on sale for $2,199 at Amazon), but it does handle ambient lighting better and provides better color contrast overall. These are minor enhancements to the overall picture that the more discerning eye might pick up on, though. If you want your games on the even-bigger screen and need a flexible device that's not just limited to the living room, the X300G is still your go-to.

