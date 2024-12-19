The PS5 Slim has returned to lowest ever price just before the holidays and even after all my Christmas shopping I desperately want one

Home Alone has been watched, the tree is up, and the wrapping of gifts has officially commenced which can only mean one thing - the holidays are coming! There are only a few days left until the big day, but luckily that doesn't mean time has run out to pick up some absolute last minute bargains online. This week I've been spotting the return of low prices at retailers like Amazon that I first saw over the Black Friday period, especially where the PS5 is concerned.

If you've been waiting for the last possible second to grab some great PS5 deals and save a ton in the process, then you've lucked out as the PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) is $424 at Amazon, saving you a massive $75.99 off its MSRP of $499.99. The savings don't stop there as the PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) has also returned to its lowest ever price of just $374 at Amazon for a limited time.

I last saw these incredibly low prices over Black Friday, and didn't expect to see them return so soon. At 15% and 17% off, the PS5 Slim is a perfect last minute gift, and most importantly, Amazon states that the Slim will arrive in time for Christmas. If you're worried at all about missing the delivery cut-off, having a Prime membership will speed up the delivery process.

PS5 Slim (Disc Edition) | $499.99 $424 at AmazonSave $75.99 - The disc edition PS5 Slim Saw record-breaking price drops over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, for a limited time deal, Amazon has returned the PS5 Slim disc version to its lowest ever price, saving you $75 in the process. If you've been putting off picking up the Slim model for a last minute gift for the holidays - now is the perfect time to grab it and save 15% off in the process. Buy it if: ✅ You want a PS5

✅ Physical games matter to you

✅ You don't care about the PS5 Pro Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play digital games

❌ You just want it for the 1TB storage Price check: Best Buy: $424.99 | Walmart: $424 UK: £510 at Amazon

PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) | $449.99 $374 at Amazon

Save $75.99 - The digital edition of the PS5 Slim saw the same record lows over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Fortunately, just like the disc edition, Amazon has dropped the PS5 Slim digital edition back down to its lowest ever price of just $374 for a limited time. Just before the holidays you can grab the console and save $75.99 in the process, making it an ideal last minute gift. Buy it if: ✅ You want a PS5

✅ You only play digital games

✅ 1Tb of storage is enough Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a PS5 Pro

❌ You want to play physical games Price check: Best Buy: $374 | Walmart: $374 UK: £380 at Amazon

Should you buy a PS5 Slim?

(Image credit: Future)

Opening up a brand-new console on Christmas Day is an unbeatable experience. If you haven't gone through that joy for yourself, you only have to think back to the viral 'N64 kid' video where unwrapping the then brand-new Nintendo console was such a pivotal moment that it justified screaming and the throwing up of fists into the air.

That's the kind of joy gifting the Sony console might bring the Sony fan in your life, especially as this deal will arrive in time for the big day. The Slim model especially, brings a few improvements over the original console to the table, which any loved one would appreciate. Both disc and digital editions feature 1TB worth of storage, ideal for downloading a ton of games via PS Plus Premium and storing a ton of screen captures and video clips. If that's not enough, just like the original model, the PS5 Slim can be easily updated by picking up some extra PS5 SSDs to rival even the storage of the PS5 Pro.

Most importantly, the PS5 Slim is smaller than the original launch model. So much so that I'm finding it increasingly difficult not to grab this deal for myself, even though I've just spent a fortune on presents for other people. The PS5 Slim only has a width of 14.1 inches, much less than the 15.3 inches of the launch model. It's also lighter too, weighing less than 7.1 lbs. If whoever you're choosing to gift a Slim to has limited space, this makes the Slim a much more viable option than the chonky launch model.

By picking up a PS5 Slim, disc, or digital, you are giving up the new GPU of the PS5 Pro. However, not all of us have the budget to facilitate a brand-new $700 piece of tech, especially during this time of year. Whether you're eyeing up the PS5 Slim for a loved one, or yourself, I recommend picking up the Sony console for its record low while you still can.

If you're looking for more last minute PS5 gift ideas check out the best PS5 deals for savings on console bundles and some of the best PS5 accessories going. If you're not big on the PS5, we've also rounded up all the best Xbox gift ideas in one helpful place.