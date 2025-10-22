"The most simple, yet effective way to keep your setup effortlessly neat" - Meet the new Secretlab Magnus model that could finally destroy the spaghetti monster under my desk

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming desks around, but its next model has a very specific mission. Rather than offering up the exact same bells and whistles as the flagship Magnus Pro, the brand's next surface feels like it's specifically designed to destroy the spaghetti monster of cables lurking at my feet at a cheaper price point.

Dubbed the Secretlab Magnus Evo, the gaming desk maker's latest model promises "purposeful features that do all the organization for you." You could say that the Magnus Pro does that too, but this is an option that's both more price approachable at $749 / £599 and comes with some new, straight-talking cable management tricks.

Magnus Evo | from $749 at Secretlab Secretlab's latest desk takes the Pro version and transforms it into an affordable cable tidying surface with a magnetic drop-down tray, dedicated pads for sticking cables, and the same standing functionality as the flagship model. UK: from £599.99 at Secretlab

For instance, the Magnus Evo is packing a "reimagined" magnetic drop-down cable tray instead of a concealed trench. You'll still be able to whack it open and easily mess with your plugs since it opens at a 30-degree angle, meaning your cords won't be waiting to spill out. It also sits right next to an integrated power column, which means you'll only have one cable trailing from your wall to the desk's concealed guts.

While the Evo does pass on a lot of the Magnus Pro's features, it does retain some handy magnetic elements. This time around, the magnets are localized at the back and designed to secure cables using anchors. I don't know about you, but not having to watch my gaming mouse wire being dragged to the depths below like Georgie in Stephen King's IT is invaluable, and I'm ashamed to admit how often that happens.

If you enjoy perks like having a magnetic headphone hook at the front, fear not, as that feature also makes a return with the Magnus Evo. In fact, this standing desk is honestly closer to the Pro than the previous base Magnus model, and while it doesn't have swappable covers, it wears an ultra matte soft touch surface on top.

You're also still getting compatibility with the existing Magnus range of add-ons, including everything from cable sheaths to monitor arms and risers. If you need a specific length, you'll be pleased to hear you're getting 1.5m and 1.77m options just like the Magnus Pro.

In line with the desk's announcement, Secretlab's Head of Industrial Design Vincent Sin says the Magnus Evo is "the most simple, yet effective way to keep your setup effortlessly neat." It certainly feels like it's tasked with combating cable clutter above all else, but I'm hoping it doesn't streamline itself so much as to feel less sturdy. There's a reason why I still use the Flexispot E7 Plus for some projects and activities rather than even the Magnus Pro, as the former's heavy-duty four-leg design makes it virtually flex-free.

At the same time, though, Flexispot's under-desk cable management is minimal, and I'd be lying if I said it isn't driving me bananas after a year of use. The fact that the Magnus Evo will boast the same slick sit-to-stand panel and integrated wiring means that, unless I'm putting my full body weight on an old CRT trying to remove screws or building a chonky gaming PC, Secretlab's new Magnus will probably feel better suited for creating a super clean gaming setup.

I'll be taking the Secretlab Magnus Evo for a spin soon, and while I'll save my judgment for a full view, it feels like the spaghetti monster tormenting my setup should be sweating.

