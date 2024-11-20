The monstrous Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is down to a record low price, and I'd use it as a catch all Black Friday pickup

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro packs more than enough punch even for mobile gaming enthusiasts, and so it should since it normally costs $1,200. However, I'm now seeing the lavish pocket rocket for under $1,000 thanks to early Black Friday discounts, and if you need a new cell phone and a handheld, you could roll both purchases into one with this offer.

At Amazon, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is now available for $929.99 (was $1,199.99), meaning you're getting $270 off one of the best gaming phones around. The powerhouse device has only dipped to this price once this year, and even that was only a week ago. Yes, it's still pretty expensive, but the device is armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, making it a mean mobile machine for running Android games and emulators.

Would I pick the Phone 8 Pro up instead of a gaming handheld? Well, if you're already eyeing up Android portables like the Ayn Odin 2 or the Anbernic RG Cube, the Asus cell phone could perform the same tricks while still being a one stop shop for everything else digital in your life. You'll naturally want to grab a mobile controller to create a proper alternative, but even then, this device can serve as a gaming Swiss army knife.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (16GB/512GB) | $1,199.99 $929.99 at Amazon

Save $270 - It's still a mighty investment, but now that it's at a record low price, the ROG Phone 8 Pro could save you from picking up separate devices. It hasn't really dropped significantly in price throughout 2024, so now's your chance if you've been waiting on a phone upgrade. Buy it if: ✅ You want monstrous phone specs

✅ You mostly play mobile games

✅ You don't want to use a separate handheld Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use a dedicated handheld

❌ You're looking to play PC games Price check: Newegg $929.99 (price protected)

Should you buy the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'll admit that when it comes to mobile gaming, I wouldn't normally go for something like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. That's largely because I do prefer separate dedicated handhelds since having other apps installed can eat up performance potential, and it's harder to ignore everyone when playing Croc for the millionth time on an emulator.

Yet, to my surprise, the ROG Phone 8 Pro actually woke up something in my handheld loving brain - a newfound admiration for mobile gaming. Perhaps it was the device's capacitive shoulder buttons with haptic feedback that won me over, or maybe the slick 165 Hz screen. It could also just be that, unlike other emulation devices, I didn't really need to worry about performance since the ROG Phone 8 Pro can brute force game speeds. Either way, I ended up branching out and trying games like Call of Duty Mobile and even Black Desert, all of which ran flawlessly on this pocket powerhouse.

Aesthetically, the ROG Phone 8 Pro also won me over with its minimalist getup and extremely fun AniMe LED display on the back. The tiny lights add a bit of flair while avoiding the type of garish gamer getup worn by other devices in this genre, and if you've not got any of the cute animations switched on, it's practically invisible.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Of course, I love to play devil's advocate with buying advice, so it feels right to point out your other options. The obvious one is the shiny new Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, which is somewhat responsible for this price cut in the first place. I'm currently testing Asus' latest flagship, and if you love the idea of having "the best" phone, you might prefer to invest in the new 185Hz device since it's got a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 24GB RAM, and a 1TB internal storage. Oof.

On the flip side, cheaper Android handhelds can still also serve as a neat way to access Play Store favorites and keep your technology separate. My pick for mobile gaming specifically is the Razer Edge since it's practically a small Android tablet with a detachable Kishi controller. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor can also easily provide excellent emulation performance and high frame rates in the likes of Honkai Star Rail, so you won't be itching for better specs.

All that aside, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is a worthwhile investment for those seeking an all-in-one monster. Those of you who travel a lot will much prefer carrying around an 6.78-inch device in your than an additional handheld, and if you're not looking for something like the Steam Deck OLED to run PC games, this premium phone will check all the boxes.

