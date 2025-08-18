This 1TB Switch 2 microSD Express Card just got its first discount, but it won't be this cheap for long

MicroSD Express Cards are almost as new as the Nintendo Switch 2, so any discount is worth making a fuss about - especially when it comes to a 1TB card like this one.

The 1TB Lexar Play Pro microSD Express Card is down to £209.99 at Amazon for a limited time today, shaving a massive £70 off its £279.99 MSRP in the UK. This Switch 2 microSD Express Card still isn't cheap by any means, as over £200 is a lot to ask for when it comes to a tiny accessory for your Nintendo handheld - it's more than half the cost of the console itself.

However, big deals on these speedier cards are not easy to come by. This current limited-time saving is the first I've spotted on this card, and I spend every day hunting for Switch storage deals.

Lexar Play Pro MicroSD Express Card 1TB | £279.99 £209.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Lexar Play Pro microSD Express Card is the first 1TB card of its kind to be available for the Switch 2, and in the UK it's dropped in price for the very first time. Its current saving means that its £279.99 MSRP is now £209.99 for a limited time, saving you £70 in the process, which is still on the pricey side. But if you've been desperate to have an extra 1TB worth of Switch 2 storage since launch day, this is your best bet until the holiday sales roll in later in the year. Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch 2

✅ You have a massive digital library

✅ You only play digital games

✅ You take a lot of screen captures Don't buy it if: ❌ You're fine with the onboard 256GB worth of storage

❌ You only play physical games US: Check stock at Amazon Read more ▼

If you're desperate for 1TB on top of the 256GB onboard storage of the new Ninty handheld (and you're based in the UK), this is the best deal I've spotted for the massive card so far. But you can always wait around, like US Ninty fans, to see what storage discount this year's holiday sales have planned for a better deal.

Do you need a 1TB microSD Express Card for your Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you want extra storage for your Switch 2, you have to grab a microSD Express Card, as only those have the speedier read and write speeds able to store and run games for the new handheld. Whether you need a 1TB version is entirely up to your budget and how you use your Ninty handheld.

Personally, I'd love to have the reassurance of 1,000GB worth of space at my fingertips. Both my older OLED Switch handheld and my OLED Steam Deck have 1TB SD cards, as it means I'm able to download as many digital games as I want, without worry about filling up my device's storage. However, I haven't yet grabbed a 1TB microSD Express Card like this Lexar model, as even its current discounted price is too much for my bank account to handle.

Instead, my Switch 2 is rocking a 256GB microSD Express Card by Samsung, which is currently £47.85 at Amazon ($59.99 in the US), as it still doubles the available storage without breaking the bank. If you're in a similar spot, you can always grab a smaller-sized capacity card instead, which is ideal if you're more privy to physical Switch 2 game carts over buying digital.

(Image credit: Future/Sam Loveridge)

There's only a handful of Switch 2 games available right now, and even the biggest sized-game (Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition) only requires 24.1 GB worth of space to install. A 256GB or 128GB microSD Express Card is more than enough to install a few of the newest games, while having space for the Nintendo Switch Online game libraries if you want to replay some retro classics.

Yet, if you have a huge existing Switch game library and you want access to it at all times, along with the extra space for plenty of screenshots and video clips, this Lexar 1TB card is always an option. Sadly, in the US, this card is out of stock for now, but the second it receives a major discount across the pond, I'll be the first one to let you know.

View all microSD Express deals at Amazon

SanDisk 128GB microSD Express Card: $53.99 at Amazon

Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card: $59.99 at Amazon

Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is bursting at the seams with the best Switch accessories for your new handheld, including our top picks of the best Switch headsets and the best Switch controllers that are also compatible with Ninty's newest machine.