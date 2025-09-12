"The world's first affordable FPGA gaming console" - I'm mesmerised by this new Superstation One PS1 system snapshot

Retro console conversations are dominated by FPGA chatter right now, but the SuperStation One could be the system that changes the playing field. It's aiming to be the "world's first affordable" system that uses the tech, and a new image of the actual hardware is now available for your viewing pleasure.

Shared to X by the SuperStation One's creator, Taki Udon, the new image shows off the "midnight blue" variant next to an original PlayStation controller. For those of you catching up, this is a 'best retro console' contender that looks almost like an original PSOne (or slim if you're adverse to Sony branding), and uses FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) tech to replicate the OG hardware.

The YouTuber turned console creator says to ignore the high gloss finish on this early version of the SuperStation One, as it'll seemingly be matte. However, even this shiny version absolutely looks the part, especially when placed next to an original controller.

The SuperStation One is set to arrive in three colorways; black, original grey, and the midnight blue variant above. Again, it visually pays homage to the PSone, so that'll appeal to those of you who grew up with the 2000s PS1 or just prefer its soap-bar curves. Some of the details are pretty uncanny, and you're even getting memory card and controller ports on the front in the exact same layout.

But make no mistake, the SuperStation One's main goal is to offer open source compatibility with MiSTer FPGA core support. Taki has already confirmed that it'll run Sega Saturn and N64 games, and has already actually demonstrated physical carts running on the machine.

Even just on paper, you can tell versatility is at the heart of the SuperStation One. It boasts modern conveniences like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI output, and USB-C power, but if you're not looking to connect retro consoles to modern TVs, component and VGA output are also on standby for CRT users.

For disc-based games, you'll need to pick up the "SuperDock" add-on, but you will be able to easily run your backups via USB. Making the optical drive an optional extra does help keep its price low, which is the reason why sold-out "Founder's Editions" were available for $149.

You can still grab a pre-order for $199 right now, and the discounted price means it's cheaper than both the delayed Analogue 3D and the Modretro M64 that'll release later this year. Both of those systems are charged with running physical N64 games specifically, but will ultimately leverage FPGA tech in almost the same way.

FPGA will undoubtedly change the way we play retro games, and options like the SuperStation One will help keep pricing competitive. It certainly feels like a device for players looking to jump between systems, and while I'm pretty hyped for the Analogue 3D, I'm keen to see how this PSOne-inspired system performs for under $200.

Anyway, if you need me, I'll be gazing at the midnight-blue SuperStation One in an attempt to quell my need for a transparent tech comeback.

