"We feel it too" - Analogue's FPGA N64 just got delayed for a third time, but I'd argue it's still worth the wait

I regret to inform you that the Analogue 3D is delayed yet again, as pre-orders for the N64 FPGA system are now set to ship in Q4 this year. While I'm pretty bummed out about what is now a third delay, the new ETA is "intentionally set conservatively," and the company says it's "ensuring every detail meets our standard."

In an update post, Analogue says that its N64 FPGA "has been moving at maximum pace," but confirms another delay is now required. The company laments the decision by stating, "We know this sucks. Another delay, announced late, after months of patience. We feel it too," but clarifies that the move is a "commitment to our standard of care."

The Analogue 3D could very well become the best retro console for N64 games, surpassing even original hardware. The FPGA device maker says that its take on Ninty's '90s system is "at 99%," and reassures eager enthusiasts that the kit has been "set for months."

Analogue has been moving at maximum pace, processing shipping to everyone who has been patiently waiting. Unexpected, uncommon issues are rare. Especially in a negligible degree under esoteric circumstances. We’re ensuring every detail meets our standard. We're setting the…August 20, 2025

The delay here is ultimately attributed to achieving perfection, with Analogue stating that "The last 1% is where we’re focused." While the update doesn't delve into specifics, the last push is likely tied to the console's promise of 100% compatibility with "every original N64 game ever made."

I'm naturally bummed out about the delay, but I'm also too aware that the N64 is a complicated console to replicate. I'd rather wait a little longer for hardware perfection than something any any annoying snags, and it sounds like Analogue is pretty close to achieving just that.

Again, keep in mind that while orders have been pushed to Q4, Analogue is intentionally providing a wider window time for now to allow for any more setbacks. After all, there's no point setting a date, only to find that one last hurdle is delaying things beyond that point.

I've been down a N64 rabbit hole as of late. Some projects I have in the pipeline involve adding HDMI to the OG console, but I'm more convinced than ever that the Analogue 3D is worth the wait. That's in part due to the limitations of the '90s system and weird visual effects baked into the hardware's processor, not to mention that cheaper mods will only let you output 720p.

One worry I do have is that the Analogue 3D will now release closer to the Modretro M64, an N64 FPGA rival that'll potentially boast similar features. The Chromatic creators are keeping specs close to their chest for now, but I'd be surprised if it doesn't arrive later this year with 4K output and wide compatibility.

All that aside, you'll potentially only have to wait an extra month for the Analogue 3D, and if its 8Bitdo N64 controller is anything to go by, we're in for a treat. I'll hopefully get to share a full rundown of its features and performance ahead of release, so watch this space for a deep dive.

