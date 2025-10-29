The Hyperkin Retron GX isn't my dream PC Engine remake, but I'd still grab it for under $80

Let me be real with you - the Hyperkin Retron GX isn't the absolute best option for playing your PC Engine and Turbografx-16 games right now. That's largely thanks to its selective, and sometimes unpredictable, cartridge compatibility. What I am comfortable calling this cubeoid, though, is the cheapest retro console for running Hucards and Turbochips, especially now that it's over $20 cheaper.

Am I surprised that this emulation box is down to $76.94 from $99.99 at Amazon? Nah, as those compatibility issues highlighted in my Hyperkin Retron GX review really do keep this from being a best retro console contender. The good news is that those quirks become far less of a deal breaker when you grab it for under $80, as you're not going to find a way to play those old physical games for less.

Hyperkin Retron GX | $99.99 $76.94 at Amazon

Save $23.05 - This is a new record low price for the Retron GX, and helps distract from some of its compatibility issues. Yes, it's not the absolute best way to play PC Engine and Tubrografx-16 games in 2025, but for under $80, it'll get you started with physical games support, HDMI output, and perks like save states. UK: £91.40 £71.77 at Amazon

As a pitch, the Retron GX makes arguably more sense than many other remakes. Rather than trying to find original hardware for a price that won't cause marriage troubles, then work out how to connect a retro console to a modern TV using pricey upscalers, Hyperkin's solution will hook up via HDMI while using old cartridges and controllers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Basically, this console is for people who are either a bit more analog or like to collect retro games. I probably fall into both categories, and the Retron GX would give me reason to start amassing a collection of Hucards if I didn't have a pile already. Rather than having to mess around with emulation, find a way to back up your old cards, then get them running, Hyperkin's box will do the work for you.

That, in turn, will allow you to go to your favorite retro game store and just start buying old games, ranging from everything to familiar ports like Street Fighter 2 to more obscure Japanese releases (looking at you, Wonder Momo). Yes, you can do the same if you pick up other remakes like the Atari 2600+ or even an NES clone, but even seasoned players likely haven't delved too deep into the Tubrografx-16/PCE library.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Just know that when I recommend the Hyperkin Retron GX for under $80, I'm not talking to the retro console connoisseurs out there. If you're itching to put together a definitive PC Engine/Tubrografx-16 setup, the Analogue Duo should be your first port of call. It mimics the OG hardware using FPGA tech for near-perfect compatibility and can even run CD-ROM games, all while providing crisp 1080p output.

The catch? Well, it's $250, so you'll need to be pretty serious about getting into the PC Engine. If you happen to own an Analogue Pocket already, you can actually grab an adapter that'll let you use Hucards for $29.99. That's not too bad, but when you consider all other options, including acquiring original hardware, the Retron GX is simply the cheapest.

All I'll say is that if you can deal with occasional graphical hiccups and scatty compatibility, the Retron GX is a good starting point for PC Engine collecting. There's nothing stopping you from upgrading your setup down the line once you're committed, and I tend to use an original console and upscaling nonsense, I'd still reach for Hyperkin's system for quick sessions.

More retro consoles at Amazon

More retro handhelds at Amazon

Looking to play classics on the go? Swing by the best gaming handheld options for emulation consoles and more. Those of you already using Valve's portable should also check out the best Steam Deck docks and best Steam Deck accessories for setup inspiration.