The BBC is once again trying to outrage retro nerds, so I'd advise checking in on the Apple and Windows fans in your life

Last month, the BBC committed a retro console cardinal sin live on TV by jamming a NES game into a SNES console. Now, it seems to be out to upset vintage computer fans, as the broadcaster's breakfast show decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Windows 95 by pairing Microsoft software and a branded keyboard with an Apple Macintosh SE.

Highlighted by user Lost Tourist on Bluesky, the BBC's latest crime against vintage tech almost feels like trolling. I mean, you really don't need to be a vintage computing fan or a retro console enthusiast to know that Microsoft and Apple PCs are completely different platforms. Yet, the breakfast show actively decided to use a Macintosh to celebrate Windows 95.

Again, just like with the previous SNES debacle, I find this blunder more amusing than anything else. However, as my friend and ex-iMore editor Daryl Baxter points out, I am also wondering if they're actually trolling enthusiast viewers.

Surely they're trolling at this point. — @darylbaxter.com (@darylbaxter.com.bsky.social) 2025-08-29T10:35:04.077Z

Yes, the mismatch could be simply the result of researchers or staff hastily grabbing props to make a centrepiece for the show. Or, it could even be that someone innocently assumed that you could install both MS DOS and Windows 95 on an Apple PC from 1987.

Still, it's a shame that the segment designed to pay homage to the operating system couldn't celebrate the anniversary using accurate hardware, and it's ultimately the viewers who are missing out on an accurate visual representation of tech history.

