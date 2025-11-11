Psst, there's a cheaper version of my favorite retro handheld you should watch over Black Friday

I constantly find myself in a bit of a pickle when recommending my best retro handheld picks to friends. It's not that they aren't into portables like the Anbernic RG Cube, especially since that pocket powerhouse offers up punchy performance and a useful square screen. The issue actually lies with price, as some of my pals just aren't willing to drop over $100 on a retro gaming gadget.

"Come back to me when you find something under $80." That's the exact words one friend used last time I ranted about Anbernic's handheld. So, I took the instruction literally and went hunting for the next best thing. Upon hitting up Amazon, I quickly remembered that there's actually an RG CubeXX model for $79.99 that scales back on some features to achieve a lower price, which feels like "mission accomplished" to me.