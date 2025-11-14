Now that it's under $60, I'd say adding an Atari 7800+ to your retro console collection is a no-brainer

Say what you like about the original NES rival, but the Atari 7800+ makes for a fantastic way to revisit an underappreciated '80s console. Unlike the OG system, this revamp offers up crispy HD visuals via an HDMI port while retaining the ability to actually run physical cartridges, and it's now down to a price that's worth buying even if you're just a casual player or collector.

The discount in question chops the Atari 7800+ down to $59.99 at Woot, and it marks a new record low for the best retro console contender. That saving is more impressive when you realise it costs $129.99 at full price, and whenever I do see a discount on the 8-bit remake, it normally sits just under $80.