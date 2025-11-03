My favorite new N64 controller just dropped to its lowest price, and it's not just for the upcoming Analogue 3D

I'm pretty excited for the Analogue 3D, and it's largely thanks to its 8Bitdo N64 controller. It's designed with the upcoming 4K console in mind, but as someone who's still rocking Nintendo's '90s console within their setup, I'd say it's a must-try gamepad for those seeking some modern buttons.

8Bitdo's N64 controller is already pretty affordable, too, but if you'd rather keep things under $30, you'll want to snag the controller while it's going for $29.98 at Amazon. The black version specifically is down to a new record low, and I imagine that's the version most players will be eyeing up for Ninty's OG retro console. However, the white variant is also down to $28.39, so keep that in mind if you've got the matching Analogue 3D system on pre-order.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth Controller (black) | $39.99 $29.56 at Amazon

The black version of 8Bitdo's wireless N64 controller just hit a new record low price, and it's worth grabbing if you're after a solid retro gamepad. Yet, it's designed specifically with the Analogue 3D in mind, but this pad will also pair nicely with your OG Nintendo 64, the Switch, and any other console that caters to the classics. UK: £34.99 £26.60 at Amazon (white)

If you already caught my 8Bitdo N64 controller for Analogue 3D review, you'll know I'm head over heels for this gamepad. Before getting my grubby '90s gamer mitts on the pad, I was nervous that it'd feel too much like a modern accessory. Yet, it somehow manages to blend original Nintendo 64 layout sensibilities with modern perks in a way that feels entirely natural, and even its fancy hall-effect thumbstick provides super accurate levels of sensitivity.