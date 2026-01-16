Hyperkin says an N64 handheld could happen "potentially in the future", and the idea of portable cartridge support excites me

The idea of an N64 handheld with physical cartridge support sounds ambitious, but retro console maker Hyperkin says it's a possibility. Yes, and the company does say it won't happen "in the next year or two." Nevertheless, this is a sign that a portable way to play physical Nintendo 64 games is being considered.

The revelation comes off the back of yesterday's Mega95 update, with Hyperkin directly responding to one fan questioning if we'll ever "see an N64 handheld." While the remark was in response to the fact that its next best retro handheld contender is delayed, the company actually replied that a Nintendo 64 system could happen "potentially in the future."

No, this isn't an official N64 handheld annoucement, and it's more a case of Hyperkin being pretty open with its fanbase. You'd perhaps think that the company with countless rivals out there at varying price points would keep ambitions close to its chest, but the comment demonstrates that it is thinking ahead.