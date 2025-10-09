Prime Day may be over, but these 8 gaming deals are still live and waiting for you

Even though Prime Day is officially over (its last day was October 8), you don't need to wait until Black Friday gaming deals in order to score a bargain, because there are a decent few discounts still running to save you money.

I've collected some of my favorite leftover Prime Day deals on items like console games, keyboards, controllers, audio accessories and mice. They'll help you score a bargain even if you missed Amazon's main sale days or if, like me, you kept saying "I'll find a better discount" until the discounts ended and you'd bought exactly nothing.

Many of these deals continue a new-low price started during Prime Day, and others are only a few dollars more than their lowest-ever price. There are even games released earlier in the year, and I'm surprised to see discounts on a few of them. Just note that most of these deals don't have explicit end times, so if you're tempted by something you see, act quick.

Today's best remaining Prime Day deals

XTRFY Cherry K5V2 | $139.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is a fantastic discount on a 65% keyboard, which had apparently never seen a discount prior to Prime Day. This $80 discount is that same price cut, and it's hard to imagine the keyboard gets discounted too frequently, so it may be one to pounce on. UK: £79.92 £67.10 at Amazon Read more ▼

Logitech G502 HERO | $69.99 $37.98 at Amazon

Save $32.01 - This isn't the lowest price we've seen for this popular gaming mouse, but it's still a hearty price cut of almost 50%. The discount is on the wired version and while the wireless model is also discounted, it's a more expensive alternative. UK: £35 at Amazon Read more ▼

Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed | $69.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - Razer's flashy wireless mouse reached a brand-new low price during Prime Day, and it's sticking at that price for now. UK: £69.99 £49.49 at Amazon Read more ▼

Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - All four color options of Razer's wired gaming headset are discounted, with pink the cheapest but black only $1 more. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the BlackShark for, because it was $1 cheaper over Prime Day. UK: £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Razer Leviathan V2 X | $99.99 $69.98 at Amazon

Save $30.01 - This entry-level gaming soundbar from Razer is at its lowest-ever price, and because its low price is its main draw, this Leviathan V2 X discount makes it a much more tempting buy. UK: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Lexar 256GB PLAY micro SD card | $34.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - Lexar's PLAY micro SD cards are designed for gaming and there are discounts on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models. They were all a touch cheaper on Prime Day but only by a few dollars, so you're still getting a good discount. UK: £23.99 £20.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

