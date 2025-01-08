Nintendo still hasn't announced the Switch 2, but one accessory maker is now showing off mock-ups allegedly created using the real console

The Switch 2 leak floodgates appear to have fully opened now as tech event CES 2025 continues, and one accessory maker has shown off what it claims to be mock-ups of Nintendo's upcoming console, which it alleges are molded from the real thing.

According to French language site Numerama (translated by Google and DeepL), accessory maker Genki has shown off two mock-ups at the event, as well as a video supposedly showing what the new console's Joy-Con controllers will look like. It's claimed that the Joy-Cons are magnetic, and Genki reportedly suggests that – as was previously speculated by some following recent supposed leaks of the left controller – an optical sensor is included as a new feature. What's not known, however, is the purpose of a new button claimed to be on the right Joy-Con.

The console itself is also apparently a fair bit bigger than the Switch we already know and love – you can see the comparison in the video below, which also shows the Joy-Con being attached and re-attached to the mock-up.

VIDEO — La Nintendo Switch 2 en avant-première au #CES2025. L'accessoiriste Genki indique posséder la vraie console et expose une maquette 3D + des accessoires. Les détails ici : https://t.co/5LDlnR2zC1 pic.twitter.com/IJ6taQggIQJanuary 8, 2025

Just to take things a step further, as highlighted by @Wario64 on Twitter, Genki itself now has a webpage that allows users to sign up for news about "the next handheld," complete with a video showing off what are likely meant to be mock-ups of the console, its Joy-Con controllers, and dock. Unlike a recent Amazon listing which actually allows users to pre-order a protective case for the Switch 2 , nothing is for sale here yet, but to so confidently show a video about a console that's still not been announced is pretty wild.

Genki now has a page up to sign up for Switch 2 accessories news along with this video https://t.co/hNrX8vclPq pic.twitter.com/uD5qwuEHLgJanuary 8, 2025

So, what happens now? We still don't know exactly when Nintendo is going to make that fateful announcement, other than the fact that it'll be before the end of March . However, Numerama claims that accessory makers it's spoken to at CES 2025 appear to agree that the console is set to launch at some point in April, so watch this space. What's more, it's alleged that some accessory makers claim to own the real thing. There's a lot to potentially unpack, but as hype continues to grow, remember to take leaks with a pinch of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with Switch games, and Nintendo Switch Online will be coming back too.