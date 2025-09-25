This is the cheapest OLED gaming laptop deal I've seen in a long time

I'll cut straight to the chase. Lenovo has just shaved $235 off the final price of an RTX 5060 Legion 5 Gen 10 gaming laptop. You may think that's a smaller saving on a mid-range configuration that was already fairly decently priced, and you'd be right. But you'd also be missing that gorgeous OLED display.

The whole machine is down to $1,299.99 at Lenovo right now (was $1,534.99). That's significantly cheaper than most OLED gaming laptops, and far more affordable than the luxury devices that have typically reserved these panel types for themselves. The best gaming laptops with these displays are usually well over $1,500.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 (RTX 5060) | $1,534.99 $1,299.99 at Lenovo

Save $235 - The RTX 5060 Lenovo Legion 5 is down to $1,299.99 right now. That's decent enough for an RTX 5060 configuration, but it's in a whole new league when you take that OLED display into account. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 260 | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD+ OLED display

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10?

The Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 featured here does have some drawbacks. Those looking to push framerates as far as possible would do better with a machine that can stretch up to an RTX 5070 or RTX 5080, and the OLED panel installed is a little more reflective than you'll find in more high-end devices.

Still, the RTX 5060 put up a good fight against the previous generation in my benchmarks, and managed to stay well over 60fps even in Cyberpunk RT Ultra at 1080p. More demanding games will need some DLSS frame generation magic to stay over that threshold in QHD+ resolution, but can easily hit three-figures in lighter titles.

That's all wrapped up in a nicely sophisticated-looking chassis. The simple matte black finish keeps things sleek and the fairly slimline profile makes it easily portable as well.

Considering you'd need to spend $2,399.99 to pick up a similar configuration of the Razer Blade 16 Lenovo has value in the bag this week.

