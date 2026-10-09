The cheapest Nvidia RTX Spark gaming laptops are $2,599.99, here's where to pre-order the full roster

RTX Spark laptops are now available for pre-order ahead of an October 16 release date, though anyone hoping Nvidia's new SoC would prove cheaper than its dedicated GPU gaming laptops might need to think again. These aren't your budget-friendly rigs; they're the first wave of machines designed to offer high-powered creative, professional, and gaming with AI at the core. That means the cheapest rigs still start at $2,599.99.
That's about the average going rate for an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop these days - machines that can run the latest releases in QHD+ without qualms. Why so expensive? These machines need a lot of memory, and anyone in the business of upgrading in 2026 will know RAM shortages have caused chaos in these prices. Considering Nvidia compared its Spark performance to an RTX 5070 at its announcement, these laptops are going to have to pull their weight in other ways.
The cheapest RTX Spark pre-orders
If you're hitting that cheapest end of the market, you're choosing between Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra and Asus's ProArt P14. Both use the 18-core version of the RTX Spark SoC, though the Surface uses a MiniLED display instead of OLED.
What's new for gamers? The win here is size. Even the best gaming laptops can bulk out a backpack. The first roster of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops packs that power into a much thinner chassis, the kind of razor-thin designs typically reserved for creator productivity machines. There are also a few more 4K options in this mix, typically a far more expensive upgrade for traditional gaming laptops.
Just how well that RTX Spark can really run demanding games at smooth framerates (DLSS is going to be running this show) remains to be seen. Gamers should also note that Arm-based operating systems like the RTX Spark still rely on a certain degree of emulation, so it's not exactly going to be plain sailing for all.
Still, we've got Microsoft, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo, and Dell in on the action today. Most RTX Spark pre-orders are happening over at Best Buy, but some brands are also splitting their time across Amazon, Costco, and B&H Photo as well.
Split across eight laptops and a total of 18 different configuration options (there's even an 18-core and 20-core version of the Spark causing price differences), any early adopters looking to dive in at the deep end have a few different options.
You'll find the cheapest RTX Spark laptop pre-orders from each brand alongside their different configuration options just below.
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Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra
Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra
The cheapest Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra pairs that 3:4 2180p resolution with a Mini LED display for a productivity-focused face. Under the hood, you'll find the slightly weaker 18-core CPU version of the Spark, with 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The Asus ProArt P14 brings an OLED display and 3K resolution to its AI-centered workflow. With the same 18 cores in the Spark's CPU, 24GB RAM, and 512GB SSD as the Surface above, you're getting a similar experience under the hood.
Upgrading to the 16-inch version of the Asus ProArt also boosts your screen resolution, with a 120Hz refresh rate thrown in as well. This version keeps the 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD of its smaller model, as well as the 18-core Grace CPU version of the RTX Spark.
HP has the cheapest 20-core version of the RTX Spark up for pre-order right now, adding the boosted version to its HP OmniBook X 14 alongside a 3K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
HP OmniBook Ultra 16
Moving up to the larger HP OmniBook Ultra 16, you're getting a bigger OLED display but with the same 3K resolution, as well as the same 20-core RTX Spark CPU. There's still 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD inside.
MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI
MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI
MSI has done away with the 18-core RTX Spark, opting instead to start its current lineup with the full 20-core experience. The MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI starts at $3,199.99 with a 4K OLED display, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
The Lenovo Pro 9n is the only model available from the Legion / Yoga brand, but it's pitched $100 higher than the 20-core HP OmniBook X 14. That's with a 15-inch touchscreen (and the Yoga Pen Gen 2), a QHD+ OLED panel, 32GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Dell XPS 16 Creator
Dell XPS 16 Creator
Dell's XPS 16 Creator is one of the most expensive RTX Spark laptop pre-orders on the shelves this week, charging $3,799.99 for an 18-core version of the chip with 32GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to back it up. That's with a slightly boosted 3.2K OLED display, but still, there are far cheaper options out there.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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