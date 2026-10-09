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The cheapest Nvidia RTX Spark gaming laptops are $2,599.99, here's where to pre-order the full roster

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Every RTX Spark laptop under the microscope

RTX Spark laptops on a blue background
(Image credit: Future)
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RTX Spark laptops are now available for pre-order ahead of an October 16 release date, though anyone hoping Nvidia's new SoC would prove cheaper than its dedicated GPU gaming laptops might need to think again. These aren't your budget-friendly rigs; they're the first wave of machines designed to offer high-powered creative, professional, and gaming with AI at the core. That means the cheapest rigs still start at $2,599.99.

That's about the average going rate for an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop these days - machines that can run the latest releases in QHD+ without qualms. Why so expensive? These machines need a lot of memory, and anyone in the business of upgrading in 2026 will know RAM shortages have caused chaos in these prices. Considering Nvidia compared its Spark performance to an RTX 5070 at its announcement, these laptops are going to have to pull their weight in other ways.

The cheapest RTX Spark pre-orders

If you're hitting that cheapest end of the market, you're choosing between Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra and Asus's ProArt P14. Both use the 18-core version of the RTX Spark SoC, though the Surface uses a MiniLED display instead of OLED.

Surface Laptop Ultra | $2,599.99 at Amazon

Asus ProArt P14 | $2,599.99 at Best Buy

What's new for gamers? The win here is size. Even the best gaming laptops can bulk out a backpack. The first roster of Nvidia RTX Spark laptops packs that power into a much thinner chassis, the kind of razor-thin designs typically reserved for creator productivity machines. There are also a few more 4K options in this mix, typically a far more expensive upgrade for traditional gaming laptops.

Just how well that RTX Spark can really run demanding games at smooth framerates (DLSS is going to be running this show) remains to be seen. Gamers should also note that Arm-based operating systems like the RTX Spark still rely on a certain degree of emulation, so it's not exactly going to be plain sailing for all.

Still, we've got Microsoft, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo, and Dell in on the action today. Most RTX Spark pre-orders are happening over at Best Buy, but some brands are also splitting their time across Amazon, Costco, and B&H Photo as well.

Split across eight laptops and a total of 18 different configuration options (there's even an 18-core and 20-core version of the Spark causing price differences), any early adopters looking to dive in at the deep end have a few different options.

You'll find the cheapest RTX Spark laptop pre-orders from each brand alongside their different configuration options just below.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra

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Pre-order at Amazon

$3,299.99

Surface Laptop Ultra

18-core, 2180p, Mini LED, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

$3,699.99

Surface Laptop Ultra

20-core, 2180p, Mini LED, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

$3,999.99

Surface Laptop Ultra

20-core, 2180p, Mini LED, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Asus ProArt

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Pre-order at Best Buy

$3,099.99

Asus ProArt P14

3K, OLED, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD

$3,699.99

Asus ProArt P14

3K, OLED, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD

$6,499.99

Asus ProArt P14

3K, OLED, 128GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pre-order at Best Buy

$3,399.99

Asus ProArt P16

4K, OLED, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

$6,999.99

Asus ProArt P16

4K, OLED, 128GB RAM, 2TB SSD

HP OmniBook

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI

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Pre-order at B&H Photo

$3,299

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI

4K, OLED, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Lenovo Pro 9n

Dell XPS 16 Creator

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Pre-order at Best Buy

$3,999.99

Dell CPS 16 Creator

20-core, 3.2K OLED, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

We're also rounding up all the best Alienware laptops and the best Razer laptops on the market, or check out the top Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've found so far.

TOPICS
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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