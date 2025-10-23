I track PS5 deals for a living, and this 24 month PS Plus bundle at GameStop is still my absolute favorite

Browsing through the best PS5 bundle deals is more confusing than ever since the latest wave of PS5 price increases. I've been hunting down PS5 savings for years as it's part of the job description, and even I have to stop regularly and think to myself, "is this an actual bargain, or is it just back down its previous price?" and I hate it.

At least a quick glance at this PS5 bundle bargain at GameStop was all I needed to know this was worth talking about - and that's not because of the bright red sales text. For $579.99 at GameStop, you can grab the launch-model PS5 and 24 months of PlayStation Plus Premium, saving yourself $170 if you were to pick them up separately.

Save $170 - At GameStop, you can grab the original disc-edition PS5 and 24 months of PS Plus Premium for just $579.99, saving you a massive $170 if you were to buy them separately. With the PS5 price hikes in full swing, this remains one of the best PS5 bundle deals I've spotted, and one of the few ways to still grab the cheaper base model PS5 too.



This PS5 PS Plus bundle actually launched for $579.99, so do ignore the fact that the GameStop product page makes it look like it was listed for $749.99 instead.



What the US retailer is getting at is that you're saving $170 here when you factor in the MSRP of the original disc-edition PS5 console and the two $320 two years worth of PS Plus Premium.

Should you buy the PS5 PS Plus Premium 24 Month Subscription console bundle?

This PS5 bundle includes the original launch-model PS5. You won't be getting the PS5 Slim model here with its improved slimmer form factor and up to 1TB onboard storage, so if that's a deal breaker for you, I recommend holding out for the upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals instead.

If you care more about saving cash and still having a great gaming experience, I'd still recommend sticking with the original chonky PS5. I still use mine every day, and while it's in dire need of a good de-dusting, it's still running brand-new AAA games like Silent Hill f without issue. I have upgraded mine with a 4TB SSD, which has helped rejuvenate it a tad, but if you grab this bundle, you can do the exact same - and it's pretty easy to do too.

In fact, I highly recommend doing just that, as you're saving $170 here, which you can put towards a 1 - 2TB drive to give you plenty of space for all those PS Plus Premium downloads. With 24 months of PS Plus, you'll have a massive existing game library of games to try out, and two years' worth of monthly freebies that will demand a lot from your console storage. Just make sure your living room furniture is big enough to tackle this PS5's chonky 15.4 inch x 4.1 inch x 10.2 inch dimensions.

