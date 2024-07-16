I still can't afford it, but this RTX 4080 GPU gaming laptop has zero business being this cheap even on Prime Day

It might be all about Amazon right now, but this RTX 4080 gaming laptop is sitting at an all-time low price point – and it has nothing to do with Prime Day. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is marked down to $1,999.99 at B&H Photo right now, carving a tidy $750 off its RRP. It's rare to see RTX 4080 gaming laptop deals drop this low, especially sporting these kinds of specs. Last year's Black Friday sales saw similar machines dropping to $2,099.99 at the absolute lowest, which makes this Prime Day gaming laptop deal the cheapest we have ever seen machines like the Lenovo Legion Pro.

My own gaming laptop has certainly seen better days – I wasn't able to play Alan Wake 2 on it, and being out-specced by Remedy still smarts to this day. But it's incredible to see a state-of-the-art piece of equipment currently going for the exact same price I bought my clunky HP Pavilion 15 for back in 2020, and it's unlikely to get much cheaper any time soon.

There are plenty of Prime Day gaming deals to take advantage of this sales season, and if you're shopping from outside the USA, scroll down to find location-specific suggestions near you. Let's check out this sweet Lenovo deal first, though.

Lenovo 16 Legion Pro 7i | $2,749 $1,999 at B&H Photo Video

Save $750 - This is kind of a huge deal. It's the cheapest we have ever seen a machine with these these GPU specs, let alone the fact that it's one of the neatest, most compact little gaming laptops of its ilk. Absolutely run, don't walk, to this deal. Buy it if: ✅You want both power and portability

✅Aesthetics are important to you Don't buy it if: ❌You're in the market for something a bit sturdier, structure-wise Price check: Best Buy $2,699.99 | Walmart $2,549



Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i?

If you're on the fence about whether to pick up the Legion Pro 7i, I'd go with yes. Granted you've been in the market for a sleek new gaming laptop for quite some time now and are looking for solid mid-range machine in terms of both power, speed, and GPU specs, this is about as clear of a winner as you'll likely get in the coming months.

To put into perspective how rare and exciting this laptop deal is, let's take a look at a similar machine. The Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop, also sporting an RTX 4080 graphics card, is going for $2,499 at Dell right now. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i might be only just below the $2,000 mark by literally a cent, but that cent makes all the difference when you remember how much graphical fidelity bang you're getting for it and the rest of the $749.99 you'd be saving. Case closed.

More of today's best Prime Day deals