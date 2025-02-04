I stayed up until 3am every night last week to play this RPG and now it's half price

I've been missing out on some valuable sleep the past few weeks thanks to Unicorn Overlord. The Vanillaware-developed RPG has been vastly consuming all my free time, but the second I spotted it had returned to its lowest-ever price, I knew I had to gather all the energy I could to sing its praises.



Right now you can grab Unicorn Overlord for just $29.99 at Amazon, a whole 50% off its MSRP of $59.99. This isn't the first time the game has been one of the best cheap PS5 game deals I've come across. Just last year, Vanillaware's latest release was also half-price off during the Black Friday and holiday game sales. It's since seen multiple discounts even up until last month, where $20 was slashed off, but this is the first time it's dropped this low since last year.



The best PS5 games get more affordable every year, especially where physical versions are considered. Yet while Unicorn Overlord was released back in 2023, it took until last year's Black Friday to drop below the $35 mark. If you missed out on last year's sales, then I recommend grabbing the RPG while you still can - and it's not likely to stay at half price off for long.

I haven't even finished Unicorn Overlord and yet it's one of the best PS5 games I've ever popped into my beloved Sony console. I got the game at launch as I'm a tad Vanillaware obsessed (and even have the figure shrine to prove it) but other 2023 releases simply got in the way and pushed it to the back of my mind.



Just a couple of weeks ago, I finally decided to give it a go, and I'm glad I did, as it's easily become one of the best games of this generation I've ever had the pleasure to play. I will prethesis this by adding, that Vanillaware is behind some of my favorite games of all time, from Muramasa: The Demon Blade, Dragon's Crown, and Odin Sphere. Yet, even if you aren't a hardcore fan of the developer's past works, there's still a lot to love about Unicorn Overlord.



Without giving too much of the story away, you take on the role of Prince Alain, leader of the Liberation Army, and tasked with liberating the nations of Fevrith from the Zenoiran Empire. Throughout the RPG you are pitted against massive armies, as you make your way through a stunning detailed overworld. Similarly to classic Final Fantasy games, for most of the game, you're physically traversing across the overworld as an adorable sprite-like version of Alain.



There you are tasked with fighting your way through many a main (and side quest) to gather up troops for your army and help liberate not just your own land, but towns and villages in need of your aid. The battles consist of a birds-eye view of the battlefield, where you lead your characters and their formed units, to fight other units on the field. Unlike other tactical RPGs, once you get into an actual battle, it's all played out for you which takes away the tedious wait the genre can be known for.



That doesn't mean the battles aren't fun - you have skills you can unlock and set to your characters. And there are a ton of classes, from simple Soldiers to full-on Gryphon Knights. Before most battles, fully voiced cut-scenes play out, with that iconic storybook-style art Vanillware is known for. Even if you're not a fan of European medieval settings, the stunning character art by Takafumi Noma is enough to draw you in.

(Image credit: Vanillaware / Atlus)

I will say, that if aren't a completionist, Unicorn Overlord probably isn't for you. While you can just make your way through the main quests, some of the best characters that will join your army are found through side quests. As is the case for a lot of RPGs too, deeper insights into the character's past and their relationships are also found through finding additional battles and quests as you explore.



However, the top-tier voice acting, gorgeous art and animation, moving OST, and fun battle mechanics will be enough to have you wanting to explore everything Unicorn Overlord has to offer. If you still aren't convinced, GameRadar's own Austin Wood stated in his Unicorn Overlord review that the game is "an ingenious distillation of countless fantasy war stories" and had him "hooked like a fish."



Even if the past Vanillaware games have never been on your radar, Unicorn Overlord is impossible not to recommend for PS5 owners, especially now it's back to half price. Just don't blame me if you also find yourself up at 3am unable to put down the DualSense controller.

