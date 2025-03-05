I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2

Deals
By
published

Ring Fit Adventure makes me jump for joy, literally

Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.
(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

I'm not afraid to admit that I absolutely despise exercise in all its many shapes and forms. So you can imagine how surprised I was that Ring Fit Adventure, a Switch game designed to get your blood pumping, ended up becoming one of my favorite games to date, and it could keep the OG handheld around alongside the upcoming Switch 2

Right now, Ring Fit Adventure has dropped to $64.99 at Amazon, a saving of 19% off its MSRP of $79.99. The Switch game has seen better discounts in the past, so this is by no means a contender for one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals I've personally come across. But, there's a chance the Switch 2 will force unique OG Joy-Con outings like this into retirement, so I'd snatch this bundle before it potentially ends up discontinued.

This fitness RPG game comes packaged with one of the most unique Switch accessories out there, the Switch Ring-Con and leg strap. Unlike the best Nintendo Switch controllers, these accessories are only compatible with the Ring Fit Adventure game, but when combined with the vivid and outright charming Ring Fit RPG, they manage to create one of the most enjoyable, and sweat-inducing, experiences on the Switch - just be sure you have the space before you take it on.

Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $64.99 at AmazonSave $15 -

Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $64.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - This isn't the cheapest I've spotted Ring Fit Adventure, which dropped all the way to just above the $50 mark years ago. However, this current saving of $15 off is one of the rare occasions the RPG has seen any kind of discount, and even at full price, Ring Fit Adventure is a one-of-a-king Switch experience that's worth playing even after the release of the Switch 2.

Buy it if: 

✅ You miss Wii Fit
✅ You love turn-based RPG combat
 You have enough space to move around

Don't buy it if: 

❌ You aren't physically fit enough to play
❌ You have limited space
❌ You tire out easily

UK: £69.99 at Amazon

View Deal

For me, Ring Fit Adventure takes the immense boredom that comes with doing any form of exercise and transforms it into an immersive, genuinely thrilling experience. Instead of staring at the white wall of my local gym, I can now just pick up the game and spend my time running through vivid and stunning landscapes, using the Ring-Con to push and pull my away around huge, action-packed courses.

The bulk of the game is this action-adventure RPG, where you're tasked with taking down Dragaux - a demon with sweatbands that looks like the dude-bros I avoid at the gym at all costs. Throughout the game you'll also regularly run into turn-based battles - think Final Fantasy but instead of selecting between attacks and spells, you're selecting between squats and sit-ups.

These 'Fit Skills' can be used to take down baddies, but you need to pick the right ones. Some enemies will take more damage from a set of squats, meanwhile, others may tremble at the sight of you doing exercises involving that pushing and pulling mechanic of the Ring-Con. The further you play, the more Fit Skills you'll unlock, and the more varied workouts you'll endure.

Ring Fit Adventure ring-con

(Image credit: Future)

What makes Ring Fit Adventure extra special is the plethora of game modes to try. While I'm still getting through the main story to this day (I have asthma, so it's taking a while), there's also a music rhythm mini-game that lets you dance, and break up a sweat to tunes from Splatoon, The Legend of Zelda and of course, Super Mario.

To this day, one of my most beloved memories with the current Switch is moving around the Ring-Con in my living room to some of my favorite tracks from the Splatoom franchise - the closest I've ever come to becoming the squid kid I was destined to be. But it did reiterate that playing Ring Fit Adventure takes a lot of space, and can be very noisy.

The main game involves you jogging in one spot, which shakes my house on the regular. Fortunately, there is a 'quiet mode' which lets you crouch instead for a quieter exercise regime. But if you want to gamify your workouts too, make sure you're on friendly terms with your neighbors.

If you're at all worried about picking up Ring Fit Adventure during the year of the Nintendo Switch 2, I totally get it. Nintendo's "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported" announcement during the initial console's reveal could be aimed at the Ring-Con controller. But if you have no plans to ditch your current Switch even after forking out cash for the Switch 2, Ring Fit Adventure is more than worth holding onto the aging handheld - even if you hate exercise as much as I did.

If you're already working up a sweat with Ring Fit Adventure, check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best Nintendo Switch cases, and the best Nintendo Switch SD cards to unlock some extra mileage out of your Nintendo Switch.

TOPICS
Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ring Fit Adventure ring-con
Nintendo's forgotten fitness game is the only workout that could get me moving - and it's just dropped to a record-low price
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Pokeball Plus controller for Nintendo Switch.
The Pokeball Plus cemented my appreciation of the Nintendo Switch, I just hope the Switch 2 carries on the tradition of weird and wonderful accessories
Nitro Deck with the Switch undocked, sitting next to it
This is one of the only Nintendo Switch accessories I'd invest in now that Switch 2 is confirmed, and it's cheaper than ever
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of a set of Legend of Zelda Switch games with the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch sitting on top.
These discounted Zelda Switch game prices are ridiculous and I'd be grabbing every single one at Woot if I didn't already have them
Image of the official Hyrule Edition Switch Lite and its box on a green GamesRadar background.
If I didn't already own the Tears of the Kingdom model, I'd be jumping at the chance to grab this Hyrule Edition Switch Lite while it's less than $200
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2
Latest in Hardware
Philips OLED TV on a yellow background
Philips just launched its first Roku OLED TV and it looks like a steal for PS5 owners
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
XGIMI Elfin Flip projector on a coffee table with a TV in the background
Can a projector replace a TV? Here's everything I've learned after years of trying to build my own living room theatre
Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro controller on an orange background
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
The end is nigh for the 3DS as Nintendo runs out of parts for 2 more models in Japan, with only 1 iteration still accepted for repairs
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX gaming mouse standing upright on a wooden desk
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX review: "a force to be reckoned with"
Latest in Deals
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.
I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2
More about hardware
XGIMI Elfin Flip projector on a coffee table with a TV in the background

Can a projector replace a TV? Here's everything I've learned after years of trying to build my own living room theatre
Philips OLED TV on a yellow background

Philips just launched its first Roku OLED TV and it looks like a steal for PS5 owners
Skyrim

Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
See more latest
Most Popular
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2
Photo by writer Rosalie Newcombe of their hand holding up the Atomic Purple Miyoo Mini Plus retro gaming handheld infront of a cabinet full of anime toys and figures.
I used to insist nothing beat the real deal, but now nothing beats curling up with Miyoo Mini Plus handheld and my favorite retro games
Hori Split Pad Pro assign and turbo buttons with LEDs on
This Joy-Con alternative is the accessory I'll miss most when Switch 2 comes around
Image of the WD Black SN850X SSD, with a pink GamesRadar background.
Say goodbye to those annoying storage notifications as this huge 8TB PS5 SSD just got a massive discount
close up on Razer logo on the front of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard
Razer's first hot-swappable keyboard just took one of its biggest price cuts yet
Image of three colors of the Xbox Core Wireless controller on a green GamesRadar background.
Xbox controllers just took an unseasonably heavy price cut at Amazon