I can't game without a soundbar thanks to this one model, and Prime Day has it $100 cheaper

I'm a firm believer that great audio kit is fundamental for a solid gaming set-up, and a stellar Prime Day deal on the soundbar that won me over means that you, unfortunately, are about to become a convert like me.

The model in question is the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which originally cost $249.99 when it came out back in November of last year. Now, though, it's just taken a $100 discount thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deals (running until October 8). That brings it down to $149.99, a new low price that matches the MSRP of its non-Plus sibling.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's top-end soundbar has been discounted more often than not in the year since its release, but it's never gone as low as it currently is. A $100 discount equals 40% off. Buy it if:

✅ You want surround-ish sound

✅ You also use your TV for movies & TV



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much space near your TV UK: £249.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Ostensibly, the Fire TV Soundbar is designed to work alongside an Amazon streaming stick or cube (the bar itself doesn't come with TV streaming functionality). Features like a dialogue equalizer mode, Dolby Atmos and DTS TruVolume (basically an automatic volume stabilizer) all make it great for watching movies or TV shows.

I loved it for gaming too though, because part of my testing process was using it for my latest playthrough of Elden Ring. It wasn't the first time I'd used a soundbar for gaming but it was the speaker which won me over.

By virtue of their size, soundbars create a sense of surround-sound volume with speakers panned to the left and right (although it's not strictly true surround sound, as that would require multiple speakers positioned around you). This is great for immersive open-world games, you can hear the ambient and active audio effects spread across you.

Honestly, since I brought a soundbar into my setup, I've been finding it really hard to enjoy gaming as much when I don't have something like it. It's a really transformative addition.

Should you buy the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus?

(Image credit: Future)

Your mileage with the Fire TV Soundbar Plus, or any soundbar for that matter, will depend on just how much value you place on good audio. If you don't think you'll notice the difference between bespoke sound kit and your TV's built-in speakers, then you might not get much value from the Fire TV option (and my bank account wishes I were more like you).

But I think most people will agree that a big speaker set, like the 3.1 Soundbar Plus, makes a marked difference.

If that's you, this Prime Day soundbar deal gets my easy recommendation; $100 off is an absolute bargain for a piece of kit like this.

As I alluded to before, a soundbar isn't just for your gaming sessions. It's really useful for movies, TV and simply as a loudspeaker for your living room, with various EQ modes and functions giving it an edge over some rival devices.

Bear in mind two things: firstly, that the Soundbar Plus is a big device, and it barely fit on my shelf, so grab a tape measure and make sure you've got space for it before you buy it. Secondly, it's a relatively mid-range option and, if you're on a budget, other soundbars might improve your gaming in the same way without costing as much. The standard Fire TV Soundbar is also discounted down to $90.

View all soundbar deals at Amazon

View all gaming speaker deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for savings, our hubs for the best Prime Day PS5 deals, best Prime Day Switch deals, and the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals are full of discounts worth your time and attention.