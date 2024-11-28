Holy Black Friday Batman - this Meta Quest 3 deal comes with a $75 online gift card
It doesn't take the world's best detective to see the value in this Meta Quest deal
Whenever Black Friday comes around, it's always an opportune time to check on some of the priciest pieces of tech for any worthwhile discounts. If graphics cards, PC gaming handhelds, and consoles are normally just out of your price range, then it makes sense to check up on them at this time of year. VR headsets are up there with the rest of the most expensive tech but can see some price cuts to make them a bit more palatable.
This Meta Quest 3 bundle is $499.99 at Best Buy, which is the expected price for the VR headset. Despite the lack of a discount, this might still be one of the best Black Friday Meta Quest deals we've seen this year. You'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow as standard wherever you buy the headset right now, but a free $75 gift card is what really makes this stand out. While you can't use this against the price of the headset, that's still a saving of $75 if you had plans to make any more purchases at Best Buy over the big sale season.
Until it was adjusted for the Quest 3S's launch, the 512GB Quest 3 used to have an MSRP of $649. This dropped to just $499 in September and has remained that way ever since, making it very alluring against other VR headsets. With that in mind, you're getting this flagship headset for way cheaper than you could this time last year, and $75 worth to spend on any other offer that takes your fancy.
Meta Quest 3 512GB Bundle | $499.99 at Best Buy
Free $75 gift card - This Meta Quest 3 headset bundle doesn't have any huge notable price drops like we'd expect this Black Friday. Instead, Best Buy has bundled the headset with a free $75 online gift card with every purchase to sweeten the deal against buying elsewhere. Don't forget you also get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow to claim too.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a high-end VR headset
✅ You play PC VR games
✅ 512B of storage is ideal
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're on a budget
❌ You want an improved battery life
Price check: Amazon: $499.99
Should you buy the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday?
Knowing what Black Friday VR headset deal to buy right now can be a little confusing. Even where Meta's offerings are concerned, there isn't just the Meta Quest 3 available on shelves, but the Meta Quest 3S kicking about for a more affordable cost.
If experiencing the immersion of virtual reality on a budget is your main priority then the 3S is going to be your best bet. That device is a more affordable alternative, having a starting cost of $299.99 if you're looking at the 128GB version. Of course, PSVR 2's discount is also really tempting right now, with a lower price tag than the Quest 3 at just $349 at Amazon
The Meta Quest 3 headset has a much higher resolution than the Quest 3S, providing 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, compared to the 1,832 by 1,920 per eye of the 3S. This means you'll have a sharper image to deal with, as well as more generous Pancake lenses increasing your area of focus, which is important if you're playing dark and gritty games like the bundled Batman: Arkham Shadow.
If you still aren't convinced that the Meta Quest 3 is the right choice for you, it's currently holding space as one of the best VR headsets we've ever looked at. Our very own Duncan Robertson even noted in his Meta Quest 3 review that it's an "excellent device for VR gaming" and that it "takes the excellent gaming chops of the Oculus Quest 2 and gives it a current-gen mixed reality refresh."
If that's enough to pique your interest, and you were planning on making more purchases at Best Buy this Black Friday anyway, this current Black Friday VR headset deal feels like a no-brainer to me.
For even more savings on everything virtual reality check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals hub where we've gathered all the best discounts on additional headsets and accessories. If VR isn't your idea of a good time, our Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals hub are full to the brim with savings on consoles, games, and accessories for the pixel-pushing machines.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.