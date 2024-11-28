Holy Black Friday Batman - this Meta Quest 3 deal comes with a $75 online gift card

Whenever Black Friday comes around, it's always an opportune time to check on some of the priciest pieces of tech for any worthwhile discounts. If graphics cards, PC gaming handhelds, and consoles are normally just out of your price range, then it makes sense to check up on them at this time of year. VR headsets are up there with the rest of the most expensive tech but can see some price cuts to make them a bit more palatable.

This Meta Quest 3 bundle is $499.99 at Best Buy, which is the expected price for the VR headset. Despite the lack of a discount, this might still be one of the best Black Friday Meta Quest deals we've seen this year. You'll get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow as standard wherever you buy the headset right now, but a free $75 gift card is what really makes this stand out. While you can't use this against the price of the headset, that's still a saving of $75 if you had plans to make any more purchases at Best Buy over the big sale season.

Until it was adjusted for the Quest 3S's launch, the 512GB Quest 3 used to have an MSRP of $649. This dropped to just $499 in September and has remained that way ever since, making it very alluring against other VR headsets. With that in mind, you're getting this flagship headset for way cheaper than you could this time last year, and $75 worth to spend on any other offer that takes your fancy.

Meta Quest 3 512GB Bundle | $499.99 at Best Buy

Free $75 gift card - This Meta Quest 3 headset bundle doesn't have any huge notable price drops like we'd expect this Black Friday. Instead, Best Buy has bundled the headset with a free $75 online gift card with every purchase to sweeten the deal against buying elsewhere. Don't forget you also get a free copy of Batman Arkham Shadow to claim too. Buy it if: ✅ You want a high-end VR headset

✅ You play PC VR games

✅ 512B of storage is ideal Don't buy it if:



❌ You're on a budget

❌ You want an improved battery life Price check: Amazon: $499.99 UK: £468.48 at Amazon

Should you buy the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday?

Knowing what Black Friday VR headset deal to buy right now can be a little confusing. Even where Meta's offerings are concerned, there isn't just the Meta Quest 3 available on shelves, but the Meta Quest 3S kicking about for a more affordable cost.

If experiencing the immersion of virtual reality on a budget is your main priority then the 3S is going to be your best bet. That device is a more affordable alternative, having a starting cost of $299.99 if you're looking at the 128GB version. Of course, PSVR 2's discount is also really tempting right now, with a lower price tag than the Quest 3 at just $349 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 headset has a much higher resolution than the Quest 3S, providing 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, compared to the 1,832 by 1,920 per eye of the 3S. This means you'll have a sharper image to deal with, as well as more generous Pancake lenses increasing your area of focus, which is important if you're playing dark and gritty games like the bundled Batman: Arkham Shadow.

If you still aren't convinced that the Meta Quest 3 is the right choice for you, it's currently holding space as one of the best VR headsets we've ever looked at. Our very own Duncan Robertson even noted in his Meta Quest 3 review that it's an "excellent device for VR gaming" and that it "takes the excellent gaming chops of the Oculus Quest 2 and gives it a current-gen mixed reality refresh."

If that's enough to pique your interest, and you were planning on making more purchases at Best Buy this Black Friday anyway, this current Black Friday VR headset deal feels like a no-brainer to me.

If that's enough to pique your interest, and you were planning on making more purchases at Best Buy this Black Friday anyway, this current Black Friday VR headset deal feels like a no-brainer to me.