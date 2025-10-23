The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds never leave my Switch 2's side, and now they're back to a record low price

Out of all the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories I'm fortunate enough to have at my disposal, it's always the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds that I triple-check for before leaving the house.

The compact gaming earbuds take up less space than my favorite headset, but still bring a fantastic sound to my Switch 2, so I never want to go without them. Despite that, singing their praises to family and friends is awkward thanks to their $199.99 MSRP, which is why I'm thankful they've returned to $127.99 at Amazon today. Now, not only can I blether on about them with a care in the world, but I don't have to worry about breaking my pal's banks either.

SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds | $199.99 $127.99 at Amazon

Save $71 - Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but some of its best gaming deals have stuck around, like this record-low $72 saving on these gaming earbuds. For just $127.99, you can grab SteelSeries' flagship buds for their lowest ever price and take advantage of their great sound, ANC, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless support, tap-controls, and compatibility with over 200+ game audio presets via the Arctis app. Plus, they're fully compatible with the Switch 2, making them perfect for some Pokémon Legends Z-A sessions on the go. Buy it if: ✅ You play the Switch 2/PS5/PC

✅ You don't have space to carry a headet

✅ Having ANC is a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the comfort of headsets

❌ You don't game or listen to tunes on the go UK: £159 at Amazon

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds for your Switch 2?

I'm dependent on the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds for gaming on the go. The buds are teeny tiny and take up barely any space when packing a bag. That's a relief, as it's pretty much a game of Tetris when it comes to fitting in my Switch 2 case, makeup bag, and all my other necessary bits and bobs in my backpack every weekend. I don't have to worry about that when it comes to these buds, nor do I have to worry about a significantly lesser sound quality than opposed to using my favorite Nintendo Switch headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.

Sure, there is a difference, but the 6mm neodymium audio drivers still make Mario Kart World sound as thrilling as ever. It does help that the buds are compatible with the Arctis app, and so you can use the official Mario Kart World audio preset to get the most out of the sound. What also helps is that I can use Bluetooth or the slimline 2.4GHz wireless dongle to hook the buds up to my Switch 2, too, which makes set-up stress-free.

If you aren't a fan of popping something in your ears and avoid gaming earbuds at all costs, I get it. I have particularly large ones myself, and these can occasionally slip out when I'm playing the handheld in bed. Luckily, this has never happened when out and about, which is where it matters.

As the resident headset nerd of the team here at GamesRadar+, I still prefer to grab a pair of cups if I'm after the best audio experience for my Switch 2, or any handheld for that matter. However, I much prefer to pick up my Game Buds when taking my Switch 2 out, and if you're a fellow portable gaming fan, I wholly recommend you do the same and take advantage of this record-low saving.