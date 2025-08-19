Razer finally launched the hauntingly cool Gengar headset in the US, but where's the rest of it?

As a spooky goth girl Pokémon fan, I was over the moon when Razer unveiled it was finally releasing the Gengar version of its Kraken Kitty V2 headset in the US.

The official Pokémon headset has been available in China via sites like AliExpress since 2024, and has remained one of the best gaming headsets I've ever laid my eyes on, thanks to its glossy purple colorway and fabulous details, which include replicating Gengar's hair tufts and pointed ears.

Now, anyone in the US (and the UK) can grab it for $139.99 at Razer from today and live out their ghost-Pokemon dreams, but much like a ghost, the rest of the Razer Gengar PC accessory set is nowhere to be seen.

Razer Pokemon Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headset | $139.99 at Razer

The Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 gaming headset is finally out in the US and UK, bringing its stunning purple stylings to a new batch of Pokémon fans. The iconic Kraken Kitty V2, with its Razer Triforce 40mm audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and HyperClear Cardiod microphone, has undergone a spooky transformation to look like everyone's favorite first-gen ghost Pokemon, and it's wired connectivity means it's perfect for the Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC and any gaming platform with a 3.5mm headphone port. UK: £149.99 at Razer

That's right, originally the Razer Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headset was part of a whole set of accessories, aimed at giving your PC gaming desk a spooky makeover.

This set included a Gengar edition of the Razer Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse, a matching mousepad, and a Gengar edition BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% Wireless gaming keyboard, but none of these have been included with this new North American release.

In all fairness, the other accessories don't quite utilize the Pokémon licensing quite as well as the headset. The Viper V3 Pro is the same mouse as it's always been, with its Razer Gen 3 optical switches and 8,000Hz polling rate, but now it's dark purple and has a picture of Gengar slapped on it. The mouse pad is pretty similar, featuring a matching dark purple design with a repeated print of Poké Balls and Gengar in all its forms, with a huge Gengar taking up the majority of the left side of the pad.

(Image credit: Razer/The Pokemon Company)

My favorite piece of this entire Gengar set, headset aside, is the Gengar edition BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard. It's the same keyboard as before, with its PBT Doubleshot keycaps and Razer Mechanical Gen 3 switches, but it's decked out in that same stunning dark purple colorway as the rest of the set.

The detachable wrist rest goes for a different piece of Gengar art this time around, but what I admire most about it is that funky spacebar design. My PC gaming setup has a strict pink and white theme, but I'd be willing to reconsider its entire aesthetic if I could type away on a spacebar with adorable white Gengar illustrations printed on it.

(Image credit: Razer/The Pokemon Company)

While I'd love the entire set to be available in the US, having the Razer Gengar headset be more accessible is at least better than nothing.

It's a treat to finally witness one of my favorite versions of the iconic Kraken Kitty V2 pair of cups be accessible to US fans, especially in the wake of the Razer Pokemon Collection, which was not super effective at making the 26-year-old Pokemon fan that I am open up their wallet.

If we can finally get the Gengar headset in the US, hopefully the rest of the line won't be far behind. October is coming up, and being able to transform any PC desk into a spooky Gengar homage would be the perfect Halloween treat.

The Gengar Kraken Kitty V2 headset is available today for $139.99 at Razer, and for £149.99 in the UK.

