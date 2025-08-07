New budget headsets come and go, but you can't force the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless off my head

Before I took off on my holidays last week and got a well-needed break from the screens, I was able to take a look at the BlackShark V3, Razer's latest budget pair of cups, and I like what I tested, but it was no SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.



This new model took what I had loved so much about one of the best gaming headsets, the BlackShark V2 Pro, including its lightweight and uber comfortable form factor, and injected it with new features from simultaneous wireless audio, THX spatial audio support, and new fantastic sounds thanks to its dynamic titanium 50mm audio drivers.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless | $109.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is my favorite budget headset of the year, despite the many new releases that have followed this low-cost powerhouse. It's decked out with the same fantastic-sounding 40mm Neodymium audio drivers as its Nova predecessors, a crystal clear detachable mic, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless support, fast charging, and fabulous colorways, all the while keeping its price below the $110 mark.



UK: £99.99 at Amazon

Regardless of its funky features, I'm always going to be a fan when big brands release lower-cost options alongside the flashier headsets like the BlackShark V3 Pro, as it means that even those of us with smaller budgets can still get access to new gaming tech.

But even no matter if it's the BlackShark V3, or the sea of recent budget headsets that 2025 has churned out over the months, there hasn't yet been one that does enough to push the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless off my head.

From the outset, one of the things I love the most about the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is its color range. I know bright, pastel headsets aren't for everyone, but neither are the boring all-black and all-white variants that still seem to be the norm for a lot of new headsets.

My PC gaming setup looks like a shrine to Sailor Moon and all anime magical girls, and is decked out in all pink and white accessories, so the all-black look of Razer BlackShark V3, as sleek as it appears, doesn't suit the rest of my setup's aesthetics. Had I been able to grab Razer's latest budget pair in a lovely pastel Lavender and Aqua colorways like the 3 Wireless, it'd probably rank far higher on my personal 'favorite budget headset' list I have cooped up in my mind.

Razer does have its own pink and cozy headsets with the likes of the Razer Kitty lineup, but I'm a firm believer that more color options are for every new release, the better. In lieu of a cute pink BlackShark V3, the gorgeous purple Arctis Nova 3 Wireless looks adorable when perched upon my head. It ties in perfectly with the rest of my gaming setup, and better yet, it doesn't just look good but sounds great too.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The headset is decked out with the same 40mm Neodymium drivers as one of the best PS5 headsets I've used to date, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, so even before I took it for its first test drive, I knew I was in for a good time. The triumphant and energetic soundtrack of Marvels Rivals sounds great without any tweaking, but it's through the compatibility with the Arctis app and its many presets that makes this budget headset more special than the rest.

Out of the box, the BlackShark V3 has that booming bass quality I'm always a sucker for, and need to have blasting in my eardrums whether I'm playing my PS5 or listening to the K-Pop Demon Hunters OST on Spotify. However, the Arctis app has hundreds of audio presets that let you perfectly fine-tune the headset to your favorite games to capture that same deep and bassy sound.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

With the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless and the Arctis app at my disposal, I've been able to hear every step of the killers in DBD, or the steps of sneaky enemy team members as they try to flank me down in Marvel Rivals, thanks to their official audio settings. That's taken me from a casual online gaming fan to someone who plays Marvel Rivals the second I clock off at work - and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Ultimately, what really keeps the SteelSeries pair of cups as part of my day-to-day setup is that it takes all these impressive qualities and squeezes them into a low-cost headset package. While the BlackShark V3 has an MSRP of $149.99 / £149.99, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is just $109.99 / £99.99, and it's likely to get cheaper over time once big holiday sales start rolling out later in the year.

It's basically a new iteration of the mid-range Arcits Nova 5, but cheaper and with new and better features, so it's hard not to constantly pop it back on my head even when my favorite tech brands launch their own high-powered budget alternatives.

It's basically a new iteration of the mid-range Arcits Nova 5, but cheaper and with new and better features, so it's hard not to constantly pop it back on my head even when my favorite tech brands launch their own high-powered budget alternatives.