I've been testing Razer's new budget headset, but it's not enough to make me forget the Barracuda X Chroma

The Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed launched this week on July 29 as the budget pick for the new V3 Pro line-up of headsets, and I'm glad. Witnessing Razer continue to provide a sub $100 headset option for those who can't fork out the big bucks for the latest V3 Pro makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside, especially as a kid who grew up loving gaming tech without the means to afford it all.

Yet, despite it only being $99.99 at Razer, I can't help but wish there was more to this follow-up to one of the best gaming headsets, as I'd much rather stick to similarly priced alternatives like the Barracuda X Chroma instead.

It's not the worst headset in the world by any means, and that iconic form factor and lightweight comfort the previous V2 line was known for is still on full display. But the plush foam cushions aren't enough to distract me from the incredibly quiet mic, hollow sound, and overall bare bones experience.

Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed | $99.99 at Razer

As the low-cost option of the set, it's not as feature-full as the BlackShark V3 Pro or the BlackShark V3, but it still comes equipped with that comfortable BlackShark form factor, Triforce 500mm Gen-2 audio drivers, a detachable HyperClear Cardiod 9.9m microphone, mic sidetone control, 7.1 surround sound, and a USB-C Razer HyperSpeed wireless dongle. Buy it if: ✅ You want a new headset under $100

✅ You love the comfort of the BlackShark V2 series

✅ You're happy with minimal onboard controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You want spatial audio support

❌ A quickswitch Bluetooth to 2.4GHz button is a must

❌ You care about EQ & audio customization

❌ You want the best sounding mic UK: £99.99 at Razer

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Budget headsets are not meant to be as feature-full as their more expensive counterparts. I entirely get that, and the headset is at least decked out with Razer's Triforce 50mm Gen-2 audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, a HyperClear Cardiod microphone, and it comes with a USB Type-C HyperSpeed wireless dongle. But after spending weeks with the BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed, there isn't enough there to get me reaching for this pair of cups whenever I'm diving back into my gaming.

The V3 X does have comfort going for it, notably as it carries on the same form factor as some of the best PC headsets for gaming, like the Razer Barracuda V2 Pro, with its cushy oval cups and 270g weight. If you're aching for a 2025 headset and the lightweight comfort of the V2 line was your jam, by all means, the V3 X would be a great fit.

I care about comfort too, but I value sound quality and versatility above all else, and no matter if I was playing Marvel Rivals on the PS5 and PC, or getting through more of the story of Donkey Kong Bananza, the V3 X just didn't hit the spot. During hours of playing Marvel Rivals, the normally adrenaline-inducing score sounded a bit hollow and lifeless, and this was paired with an incredibly quiet mic, which never projected my voice regardless of the settings I messed with on my Sony console, Discord, or the headset itself. Not exactly what you want when trying to play a competitive hero-shooter online.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This was a stark contrast to the HyperClear Super Wideband microphone of the BlackShark V3, which sounded so good my fiancé has since commandeered the headset for his Marvel Rival matches.

No matter what I threw its way, the sound quality of the V2 X always sounded extra lacklustre too, but especially with Donkey Kong Bananza. The Switch 2 game has a very busy soundstage - if it's not Pauline's singing and dialogue going off at all times, you've also got the loud sounds of rocky terrain smashing into pieces going off all around you. However, the V3 X sounded too hollow to bring DKB to life, which was a shame given it's a game where the music isn't just fantastic, but it's the center of the entire plot and mechanics.

Out of all the headsets at my disposal around that sweet $100 spot, I don't feel the urge to be reaching for the BlackShark V2 X HyperSpeed any time soon. Fortunately for me, the BlackShark V3 is a great next step up, and is not only just as comfortable to pop on my head, but sounds absolutely incredible and brings THX spatial audio support to the table too.

If you're after a low-cost Razer headset, there are at least a ton of options out there like the Razer Barracuda X, available for $129.99 at Amazon still to this day. Now that the V3 range is finally here, it's likely the wonderful BlackShark V2 Pro will also see some big discounts later in the year - if you're okay with an older model - so it's not all doom and gloom.

My top budget-headset alternatives...

