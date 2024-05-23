This chonky power bank saves my Steam Deck during long trips, and it’s down to its lowest price for Memorial Day

As someone who’s always got a Steam Deck within reach, I know too well the perils of leaving the house without a backup power bank. In many ways, roaming with the handheld is a bit like traveling with a kid, as it’ll be happier if you give it a juice box for the journey. While reliable options can be a little pricey, I’ve just stumbled across an early Memorial Day deal that will save you from worrying about on-the-go battery woes without breaking the bank.

If you wander over to Amazon right now, you’ll find the Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank down from $99 to $75.98. You’ll want to use the 5% off coupon on the page to snag that discount, as it brings the portable charger down to a new record low just in time for Memorial Day. Usually, you’ll see this accessory drop to just under $80, but the extra voucher makes all the difference this time around.

While I personally keep this Power Bank in my bag alongside other Steam Deck accessories, the fact it boasts 20,000mAh capacity and 100W capabilities means this offer doubles as a Memorial Day laptop deal. Just like the best gaming handhelds, many mobile rigs boast a USB-C port with Power Delivery abilities, enabling you to give your machine’s battery a boost without using its main adapter.

Baseus Blade 20,00mAh Power Bank | $99.99 $75.98 at Amazon

Save $24.01 - This beefy power bank just reached a new record low thanks to a sneaky on-page coupon, with an extra 5% off knocking it below its lowest-ever price. The offer drops the 100W charger down to the same price as many 65W variants, meaning you’re gaining better specs without splashing out. Buy it if:

✅You want a speedy portable charger

✅You travel with your Steam Deck

✅You like to carry multiple devices



Don't buy it if:

❌You need something lighter

❌You aren’t fussed about charging speed Price check: Baseus $99.99 | Aliexpress $110.99

Should you buy the Baseus Blade 2 Power Bank?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Power banks come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and the Baseus Blade 2 is chonkier than some of its rivals. That’s largely thanks to its awesome 20,000mAh abilities and beefy 100W charging, and I’d argue it’s flat enough to comfortably fit inside a backpack.

That said, If you’re aiming for something compact enough to accompany your Steam Deck on a semi-permanent basis, you’ll want to consider something like the Jsaux 20000mAh 65w power bank. It trades wattage for a smaller narrower footprint, making it ideal for attaching to the back of handhelds. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to contend with slower charging and less wiggle room for connecting additional devices, which could matter during long trips away from power outlets.

Looking for more seasonal offers? We’ve got you covered with Memorial Day Switch deals and Memorial Day PS5 deals. If you’ve got big screens on your mind, swing by our Memorial Day TV sales round-up for our top picks this year.