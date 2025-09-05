The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is now official with a price I can't remotely vibe with

I was fully expecting the Lenovo Legion Go 2 to be an investment, but official pricing for the handheld reveals it'll cost over a grand. That's right, prices start at $1,049 / €999, and that's for the lowest spec version of the 8.8 device.

Set to enter the best gaming handheld arena later this year, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 does pack some mean specs. You're talking an 8.8-inch 1200p 144Hz OLED display, up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, and up to 2TB storage. If you opt for the top version, you'll also receive a shiny new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chipset, but that model will cost at least $1,099.

Keep in mind the original Lenovo Legion Go launched at $799 / £799, so the sequel isn't looking to maintain that price point. That could be because the Legion Go S is now out there for anyone looking to spend under a grand, but the Z2 version of that handheld throws the same frame rate punches as a Steam Deck OLED.

The bottom line here is that the price bar for gaming handhelds has firmly risen. While the likes of the Asus ROG Ally and Legion Go arrived to lure players away from the Steam Deck, newer portables seem to be gunning for premium players.

If you've ever considered splashing out on an Ayaneo device like the Flip DS, Lenovo's Legion Go 2 pricing might sound pretty reasonable. For what it's worth, the company is at least using the higher MSRP to produce a punchier handheld with a more vibrant screen, improved ergonomics thanks to redesigned detachable Truestrike controllers, and a "next-gen" chipset.

If I'm being frank, I can't see most players opting for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 at full price. For what it's worth, the company clearly isn't trying to lure in handheld users en masse either, as it feels like it's solely focusing on PC gamers who want lofty specs regardless of price.

That tactic is fine, but I am still concerned that the handheld scene will end up more expensive overall for everyone. Rumors continue to circulate that the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X will also cost nearly a grand, and it just feels like fewer companies are interested in challenging Valve on price.

If you're hellbent on finding a Windows handheld for under $500 that offers better performance than the Steam Deck, I'd advise waiting for current-gen discounts. Hopefully, last-gen models will naturally get price cuts once new-gen options like the Xbox Ally and Legion Go 2 arrive, and Z1 Extreme options should provide higher frame rates than the base Z2 variants (without AI upscaling, at least).

Despite its price, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 could challenge the MSI Claw 8 AI+ for the title of best premium handheld. It'll also be facing off against the new Claw A8, which also boasts a Ryzen Z2 chipset, so if you have a grand to splurge on a portable PC, there will be devices out there to satisfy your high-end cravings.

