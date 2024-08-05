The latest Lenovo Legion Go Lite leaks might actually be AI generated mistakes rather than insider information

I don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun, but the latest Lenovo Legion Go Lite rumors might be the result of AI inaccuracies. By that, I mean that we’ve checked the information on the company’s FAQ page that hints at the new handheld, and there’s reason to believe that the specs and features mentioned are likely the result of mistakes caused by auto-generated answers.

I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if a Lenovo Legion Go Lite does eventually join the best gaming handheld fight, and I previously shared rumors of a smaller version back in May. Those previous whispers failed to deliver on any potential specs, so when new information surfaced over the weekend regarding actual features, I thought we might be onto something.

The most recent spot comes courtesy of the LegionGo subreddit, with a post highlighting parts of the handheld’s now-removed FAQ page that hint at a new handheld. Specifically, a section titled “What size is the Legion GO display?” claims that the portable PC “comes with a 7-inch or 8-inch display, offering a compact yet immersive visual experience for gaming and multimedia content.”

Another section suggests the handheld has an HDMI port, while the page also states that the Legion Go uses dual cooling fans. At face value, it feels like the Q&A is referring to an unannounced version of Lenovo’s handheld that’s both smaller, has a new thermal system, and a full-sized HDMI port, but parts of the copy - like rounding the original’s 8.8-inch screen down - triggered alarm bells in my head.

Careless AI whispers?

(Image credit: Future)

At first, I did believe the information was referring to a new device while also featuring some inaccuracies about the current Legion Go. However, the more I read, I started to think it sounded an awful lot like the kind of assumptions caused by auto-generated AI answers. To check whether using something like Google Gemini would provide me with similar answers to the FAQ, I asked the tool the same questions in addition to checking the page’s text using an AI checker.

The result? Well, Quillbot reports that 82% of the section is “likely AI-generated”, with ZeroGPT giving back an 88.37% reading and Merlin claiming 88%. Admittedly, there’s a chance the tool used the existing FAQ page to fulfill my request, but one question in particular conjured up the same error about Legion Go having dual fans while citing other sources and admitting that it was wrong.

Simply put, the use of AI backs up the idea that the hints at a new Legion Go Lite are actually just auto-generated mistakes rather than based on an in-development Lenovo product. The hypothesis here is that the company used a tool like Google Bard or ChatGPT to whip up FAQ answers for the handheld’s page, but due to the way these tools work, the answers include conflated facts potentially relating to other devices out there.

Upon asking Bard “How does the Lenovo Legion Go handle heat management during intense gaming sessions?” the AI tool provided me with a bunch of bullet points, including one that reads “Dual Fans: Two fans work in tandem to expel hot air from the system.” The answer also weirdly includes a link to a Notebookcheck article that doesn’t mention the device using two fans. So where did the information come from?

(Image credit: Future)

I then asked Bard where it got the part about the Go having dual fans, and the AI admitted that it was mistaken, stating that it “may have conflated information from other gaming devices.” Naturally, the fact this answer matches the one in the FAQ could be a mere coincidence or pulled from the very page in question. That said, the fact that the content likely originates from an AI tool in the first place adds clout to the argument that the whole Legion Go Lite rumor is based on a perpetuated AI-generated mistake.

(Image credit: Future)

As a disclaimer, I want to stress that I can’t be 100% sure AI was used to write Lenovo’s FAQ, so I’ve reached out to Lenovo for some insight. For now, I want to highlight the fact that if it was involved in creating the content, it likely means none of the information relates to a “yet-to-be-announced” Legion Go Lite.

I’ll be quite happy to sing the “I’m Phil and I was wrong” song if it turns out a new dual-fan handheld with an HDMI port and 7-inch screen arrives on the scene. Until then, I’m going to assume the FAQ is referring to a fictional mish-mash of other devices mentioned online.

