The Asus ROG Ally X just got Black Friday'd, and I'd pick it up if you're tormented by handheld battery life

It's all systems go on Asus ROG Ally X Black Friday deals, as Best Buy just knocked $100 off the premium handheld gaming PC. I've pretty much been waiting for some soft of discount since the portable powerhouse rolled into town, and while it's still expensive, the newest version does directly fight off battery life woes.

If, like me, you've been waiting for the Asus ROG Ally X to drop in price, you'll now find it for $699 at Best Buy instead of $799.99. You're still paying a lot here, and some of you might prefer to wait for potential Black Friday Steam Deck deals to arrive, but if you're looking for the best gaming handheld in terms of performance and battery life, this discount is extremely valuable.

This is the first time the ROG Ally X specifically has dropped in price outside of one member's exclusive discount before, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't see it coming. Best Buy has consistently knocked its handheld offerings down in line with Black Friday and other sales, and the original Asus ROG Ally is also down to $499.99 from $599.99. But, the premium model's debut discount will no doubt tempt a few of you who already have that device and are looking for a bit of a refresh.

Asus ROG Ally X | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This discount popped up for Best Buy members previously, but it's now available too everyone thanks to Black Friday. If you're looking for more RAM, chonkier battery, or just like the goth look, this discount is sure to come in handy. Buy it if: ✅ You want better battery life

✅ You're looking to play new games

✅ You need more storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play indie games

❌ You mostly just play on Steam Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally X?

(Image credit: Future)

It's not quite a sequel, but the Asus ROG Ally X is a revamped version of the company's original ROG Ally handheld. By and large, it still offers up the same kind of performance using an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, but benefits from 24GB RAM and a chonky 1TB SSD.

Alongside other ergonomic refinements and some tweaks inside to keep it light in spite of its upgrades, the ROG Ally X is also packing an 80wh battery. As someone who loves the Steam Deck OLED and was relatively impressed by Windows alternatives like the Zotac Zone, I can safely say larger capacity is something worth investing in, as handheld PCs have a bit of a stamina issue when it comes to runtime.

My handheld-loving friend Tabitha Baker clarifies in her review that the ROG Ally X's battery capabilities aren't groundbreaking. Despite Asus' efforts, portable PCs aren't really at the stage of enduring the same gaming sessions as something like the Nintendo Switch OLED or any other lighter device. That said, doubling capacity will help extend your playtime regardless, and that's a win if you want as much time away from power outlets as possible.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, I'd argue that since you're not getting that golden 5+ hours out of the ROG Ally X anyway, picking up the original and a power bank could be a better call. Sure, the extra 24GB RAM somewhat futureproofs things with a bit more headroom for memory-munching games, and 1TB space by default will save you thinking about upgrades. But, in terms of frame rates, you're only going to find at most 2-3fps of a difference between the devices while paying $200 more.

I don't want anyone to think that I'm inherently against picking up an Asus ROG Ally X, and I think it certainly has its crowd in terms of performance and features. It's just that its black getup and slight spec tweaks probably aren't going to sway anyone away from picking up a handheld for under $500, and that probably won't change until the ROG Ally 2 comes along.

So, if you're not picking up an Asus ROG Ally X, what are your alternatives? Well, I've already mentioned the OG Ally several times, but there is also a cheaper Z1 variant for just $349.99 at Best Buy. Its lower spec chip is closer to the Steam Deck than it is to other Windows 11 handhelds, but it could be perfect if you're itching to play some lighter PC games on a 1080p 120Hz screen.

Branching out to other makes, you've got the Lenovo Legion Go at $549.99 thanks to a $200 discount. I've admittedly got beef with how clunky and experimental this specific handheld feels, but it does go the extra mile with an 8.8-inch HD 144Hz screen. Its removable TrueStrike gamepads are also a fun idea, but if you want nicer feeling controls, you'll absolutely want to stick with Asus, Valve, or even more premium options by Ayaneo.

Seeking even more savings? Swing by Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday PS5 deals for console price cuts. Alternatively, take a peek at Black Friday TV deals for a big-screen upgrade.