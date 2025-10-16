That Switch 2 and Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is selling fast, some retailers are already out of stock

It's Pokemon Legends: Z-A release day, but if you've been holding out until the next adventure to pick up your Switch 2 I'd recommend moving fast.

The official Pokemon Legends Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is now available for $499 at Amazon, though plenty of outlets that offered pre-orders of this package don't have stock left. This retail price matches another Switch 2 bundle, combining the console with Mario Kart World, and at the time of writing these are the only two official bundle packages Nintendo offers.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bundle | $499 at Amazon

This bundle, combining the Switch 2 with the latest Pokémon game, saves you $10 over buying them separately. UK: £429 at Amazon

It's worth noting that the Nintendo Switch 2 you're getting in this bundle isn't a custom-built one for the game, unlike versions the original Switch OLED got for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For all intents and purposes, it's the same Switch 2 everyone else has.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is available via the bundle as a download code, which you can use to get the game as soon as you receive your Switch 2. The listing implies that you therefore won't get a physical game cartridge in the bundle, although the title is available in this way if you buy it on its own.

The $10 discount you're getting over the game and console individually is okay, and par for the course for Nintendo bundles, but nothing that will sway people's minds about jumping into Legends. I can't say it's encouraged me to jump back into the series since I last played one on my 2DS.

I hope to play some day though, because as our Pokemon Legends: Z-A review informs me, the new game is a big reinvention for the series.

At the same time as Pokemon Legends: ZA's release, we're seeing plenty of discounts on accessories for the Switch 2. JSAUX have released a range of discounts while a memory card deal will ensure you have space for the game.

