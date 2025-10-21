Our most popular gaming handheld is back to its lowest-ever price, if you missed Prime Day now's your chance

The Anbernic RG28XX is one of our favorite budget handhelds, and it's also one of your favorites, as the most-bought item among GamesRadar readers over July's Prime Day. Luckily you don't need to wait for next July, or even Black Friday gaming deals, to get a discount on the device.

Over at Amazon, two of the RG28XX's color variants are now available for 26% off, reducing their usual $54 asking price to just $39.99. This matches the low price that all those lucky readers jumped on back in July.

Anbernic RG28XX | $54 $39.99 at Amazon

This isn't the first time the RG28XX has hit this low price point, but it's never been cheaper. Both color versions of the handheld are available for this low price, though stock will vary between them. UK: £51.86 at Amazon

I should point out that while the Anbernic RG28XX has been this cheap before, it didn't hit this low price during the more recent Prime Big Deal Days event in October.

Unfortunately, only two of the handheld's four color options are on sale: the black transparent one shown at the top of this article, and the gray model. The white-and-lilac, and orange models aren't available.

Should you buy the Anbernic RG28XX?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The Anbernic RG28XX is a tiny little device that's easily portable, disappearing in pockets. That's much smaller than the best gaming handhelds on the market.

It runs titles from the NES, Sega Genesis and PS1 amongst other consoles and can connect up to your TV via a HDMI connection, which is a neat extra feature.

There are also a few more features too that make it capable beyond gaming; it supports video files, music and even e-books, making it a capable multi-media device that doesn't take up all the pocket space that a smartphone does.

But should you buy the Anbernic RG28XX? As we point out in our review, we "view the RG 28XX as a handheld for handheld games" and it's best for older titles, and while there's support for PS2 or Dreamcast titles, they don't work as well.

Get ready with our guide to the Black Friday retro deals, explore our list of the best gaming handhelds available right now, or learn about how to choose a gaming handheld in the first place.