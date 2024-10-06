Newegg is challenging Prime Day with an Asus ROG Ally deal, but I wouldn't recommend it to everyone

Hunting for Asus ROG Ally deals during Prime Day has become a personal tradition, but Newegg is the one luring me with discounts this time. The current offer applies to the Z1 model, so I wouldn't necessarily recommend it to players looking for cutting-edge portable PC performance. But, if you're in the market for a Windows handheld that can keep up with Steam Deck, you'll want to check out this price cut.

Just in time for Big Deal Days kicking off, you can grab an Asus ROG Ally Z1 for $399 (down from $499) at Newegg. The model in question boasts many of the same qualities as the Ryzen Z1 Extreme version that sits on my best gaming handheld roundup, including a 1080p 120Hz screen, excellent controls, and Windows 11.

Under $400 is typically the price I expect to see the "light" version when Prime Day gaming deals roll around, but the offer pops up less than you'd think. Amazon actually holds on pretty tight to the portable's $499 MSRP, while Best Buy saves up its discounts for big events. Simply put, I believe $399 will be the price retailers stick with during Big Deal Days, and it's effectively your chance to grab the cheaper devices ahead of time.

Save $200 - Newegg has beaten Prime Day to the chase with this ROG Ally deal. The Z1 handheld tends to drop to this price during big sale events, but Best Buy and Amazon haven't got round to their own discounts yet.

✅ You want to play lighter indie games

✅ You'd like easy access to Xbox Game Pass Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play Steam games

❌ You want to boost fps further at 1080p Price Check: Walmart $559.99 | Amazon $459.99

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1?

Me and my fellow hardware editor Tabitha Baker have plenty of reasons to recommend the full-fat Asus ROG Ally. Not only does it provide higher frame rates in the latest games than the Steam Deck OLED, but its ergonomics and faster 1080p screen provide an excellent on-the-go experience. Where the real difficulty lies is in recommending its less beefy Z1 non-Extreme sibling, and I think I know exactly who it'll appeal to.

Windows 11 is a pain in the handheld behind, especially when it comes to navigation and manual intervention when trying to run games. The fact is that it's just not as console-like as the Steam Deck, but it is technically the better handheld when it comes to accessing Xbox Game Pass. Unlike Valve's Linux-based OS, you won't have to use any convoluted workarounds to get into your subscription library, meaning you can easily download and play a bunch of Microsoft's games.

Simply put, you're getting something that can sort of act as an Xbox handheld for $399. I say that sort of flippantly as while the Windows 11 app now has a "handheld mode", it's still beholden to the same issues as the Lenovo Legion Go and Zotac Zone. Plus, sticking to a $400 budget means there's a huge performance gap between those devices and Asus' entry-level option, and I'd urge you not to expect near 60fps in many newer releases.

What I will say is if you do love the idea of a more console-like approach to PC gaming and use an OLED gaming monitor regularly, I'd suggest maybe holding off for a Steam Deck OLED discount. There's a reason Valve is still dominating the handheld scene, and the newest model really excels in terms of visuals. The convenience of SteamOS also can't be understated, as I rarely have to think about settings when running games

Of course, I could play the "buy this instead" game all day when it comes to comparative benefits. If you're looking to keep costs down and embrace the full PC compatibility of Windows 11, I think the Z1 ROG Ally is a solid choice. Those of you who can't possibly play a game without hitting near 60fps will ideally want to either opt for the original or increase your budget, as even Prime Day can only do so much with premium portables.

