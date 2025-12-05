Looks like the Asus ROG Ally just got discontinued, but it's at least down to a price I'd pay

Pour one out for the dearly departed Asus ROG Ally, as new stock of my best gaming handheld pick is no longer a thing at Best Buy. I'm not surprised, given that the portable PC was MIA for the entire sale season following the ROG Xbox Ally's arrival, but I do at least have some comfort to offer those of you willing to pick up refurbished tech.

Again, you won't find new ROG Ally Z1E stock, but open-box models are going for $469.99 at Best Buy. That's for a refurbished handheld in "excellent" condition, which happens to be the tier I'd opt for, but you can grab a "good" graded portable for $450.99 if you're not fussed about potential screen scratches and other shenanigans

Asus ROG Ally Z1E (open-box) | $649.99 $469.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - It's hard not to view this as a last chance to grab the ROG Ally, especially since new stock is now unavailable. From where I'm standing, this is a nice way to grab one of my favorite handheld PCs for under $500 before it heads to the tech retirement home, especially since it has a punchier chipset than the vanilla ROG Ally. UK: £429.99 at Amazon (renewed)

Best Buy's open-box Asus ROG Ally Z1E models will no doubt serve as a last hurrah for the handheld. Keep in mind it was released in 2023, so it's starting to get on a bit, but I'd actually still choose the portable over its $599 successor, the ROG Xbox Ally. In fact, I have a sneaking suspicion that the older version has been banished simply because it makes the newcomer look a bit bad in terms of performance.