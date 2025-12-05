Looks like the Asus ROG Ally just got discontinued, but it's at least down to a price I'd pay
The ROG Xbox Ally has replaced my favorite handheld PC at Best Buy.
Pour one out for the dearly departed Asus ROG Ally, as new stock of my best gaming handheld pick is no longer a thing at Best Buy. I'm not surprised, given that the portable PC was MIA for the entire sale season following the ROG Xbox Ally's arrival, but I do at least have some comfort to offer those of you willing to pick up refurbished tech.
Again, you won't find new ROG Ally Z1E stock, but open-box models are going for $469.99 at Best Buy. That's for a refurbished handheld in "excellent" condition, which happens to be the tier I'd opt for, but you can grab a "good" graded portable for $450.99 if you're not fussed about potential screen scratches and other shenanigans
Asus ROG Ally Z1E (open-box) | $649.99 $469.99 at Best Buy
Save $180 - It's hard not to view this as a last chance to grab the ROG Ally, especially since new stock is now unavailable. From where I'm standing, this is a nice way to grab one of my favorite handheld PCs for under $500 before it heads to the tech retirement home, especially since it has a punchier chipset than the vanilla ROG Ally.
Best Buy's open-box Asus ROG Ally Z1E models will no doubt serve as a last hurrah for the handheld. Keep in mind it was released in 2023, so it's starting to get on a bit, but I'd actually still choose the portable over its $599 successor, the ROG Xbox Ally. In fact, I have a sneaking suspicion that the older version has been banished simply because it makes the newcomer look a bit bad in terms of performance.